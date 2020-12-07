IIT Madras Offers Online Course On Business Accounting Process: How to Apply

IIT Madras’ online course on Business Accounting Process aims to upskill students who are looking to work in the finance sector.

For students who are looking to work in the finance sector, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is offering a job-oriented online course — Business Accounting Process for Executives.

The 8-week long course will be focussed on the processes related to Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable or Recording and Reporting of Transactions. It is being offered in partnership with Artha Vidya and it will be online, interactive and job-oriented.

Artha Vidya is a Bengaluru-based skill organisation focussed on skill development. It is promoted by a group of Chartered Accountants and Engineers with over 100 years of combined work experience in corporate companies.

About the course

With a total of 54 hours of study material, the self-paced course aims to help graduates understand the documentation and processes involved while performing transactions in finance and accounting.

The program covers 12 modules that include — how to process invoices, credit notes and maintain customer accounts; dealing with queries at the accounts payable helpdesk; how to provide data or information in standard formats, and more.

The course, costing Rs 9558, will be taught by Ganapathy Nagarajan, a qualified Chartered accountant who has more than 35 years of professional experience. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from IIT Madras.

Who can apply?

Those who have completed their HSC are eligible to apply.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Read through the course details and hit ‘enrol’, at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Once you have registered, you can make the payment.

Things to remember:

While filling out the application form you will also need to upload — a passport size photograph, a copy of your aadhar card, pan card, and degree certificate. All documents need to be uploaded in jpg format and should be less than 2MB.

If you wish to know more, you can contact IIT Madras’ Digital Skill academy.