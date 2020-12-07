Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
Live With Aging Parents? This One Mistake Can Put Their Lives In Danger
Photo by Shashank Kumawat from Pexels

Caring for the elderly at home requires us to practice extra caution. Are you doing your best to ensure their safety?

We are all aware that old age is like a second childhood. We care for our elderly just as much as we would for a kid. But despite our best efforts, we often fall short.

That happens because most of us are not aware of the fact that the household cleaners we use every day are dangerously toxic. We assume they’d be safe; after all, they are supposed to be cleaners, our protector against disease-causing germs. So how could they harm us? Sadly, the truth is quite the opposite & senior citizens, due to their lowered immunity, are particularly vulnerable to its ill-effects.

We are kept in the dark and dirty secrets are swept under the carpet.

Ingredients in commercial cleaners can cause asthma, hormone disruption, neurotoxicity and even cancer! Senior citizens are the most vulnerable.

Safe cleaners, healthy senior citizens

Some of these dangerous ingredients include:

Triclosan
Found in: Most liquid dishwashing detergents
Health risks: It is a probable carcinogen & a known aggressive antibacterial agent that can promote the growth of drug-resistant bacteria.

2-Butoxyethanol
Found in: Multipurpose cleaners
Health risks: In addition to causing sore throats when inhaled, at high levels glycol ethers can also contribute to narcosis, pulmonary edema, and severe liver and kidney damage.

Ammonia
Found in: Laundry detergents & household cleaners
Health risks: Adversely affects elderly people with lung issues and breathing problems.

So what can we do?

Switch immediately to non-toxic cleaners for your home which are 100% natural & safe, especially for senior citizens. Crafted by The Better India, The Better Home is a range of cleaning products that are made with enzymes and plant-based surfactants, not toxic ingredients. Making them 100% safe for you and the elders in the family.

Senior Citizens health

The Better Home Cleaner is

✅ Non-toxic ✅ Allergen-free ✅ Phosphorous-free ✅ Acid-free

Your elderly parents spent their lives taking care of you. Now, it is your turn.

 

