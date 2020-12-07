Live With Aging Parents? This One Mistake Can Put Their Lives In Danger

Caring for the elderly at home requires us to practice extra caution. Are you doing your best to ensure their safety?

Promotion

We are all aware that old age is like a second childhood. We care for our elderly just as much as we would for a kid. But despite our best efforts, we often fall short.

That happens because most of us are not aware of the fact that the household cleaners we use every day are dangerously toxic. We assume they’d be safe; after all, they are supposed to be cleaners, our protector against disease-causing germs. So how could they harm us? Sadly, the truth is quite the opposite & senior citizens, due to their lowered immunity, are particularly vulnerable to its ill-effects.

We are kept in the dark and dirty secrets are swept under the carpet.

Ingredients in commercial cleaners can cause asthma, hormone disruption, neurotoxicity and even cancer! Senior citizens are the most vulnerable.

Some of these dangerous ingredients include:

Triclosan

Found in: Most liquid dishwashing detergents

Health risks: It is a probable carcinogen & a known aggressive antibacterial agent that can promote the growth of drug-resistant bacteria.

2-Butoxyethanol

Found in: Multipurpose cleaners

Health risks: In addition to causing sore throats when inhaled, at high levels glycol ethers can also contribute to narcosis, pulmonary edema, and severe liver and kidney damage.

Ammonia

Found in: Laundry detergents & household cleaners

Health risks: Adversely affects elderly people with lung issues and breathing problems.

Promotion

So what can we do?

Click here to check them out!

The Better Home Cleaner is

✅ Non-toxic ✅ Allergen-free ✅ Phosphorous-free ✅ Acid-free

Your elderly parents spent their lives taking care of you. Now, it is your turn.