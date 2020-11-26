Award-Winning 67-YO Delhi Chai Seller has Written 25 Books, Sold 30,000 Copies

Delhi resident Laxman Rao writes, publishes, and sells his books. The book sale at his tea shop alone gives him around Rs 8,000 a month

Laxman Rao, who has written 25 books based on his life experience, is very different from other authors. Even at the age of 67, he still runs his tea stall in Delhi.

Born in 1952 in Maharashtra’s Amravati city, Laxman identified his interest in reading books when he was in class 8. After years, he travelled to Delhi to publish his book in 1975. Soon he understood that it is not an easy task for an ordinary person to publish a book at big publishing houses. For years, he worked as a cleaner and laboured it out in Delhi.

A few years later, in 1977, he realised that in order to take care of his family he would have to sell tea, paan and cigarettes in the street.

By 1979, he opened Bhartiya Sahitya Kala Prakashan and published his first book with his earnings. At the age of 50, he completed his graduation and at 63, he completed his post-graduation. Till date, he has published 25 books.

Laxman cycles to different places in the city to sell his books. A whopping 30,000 copies of his books were sold by him through this technique. Laxman also earns around Rs 8,000 by selling books at his tea stall.

This tea seller has also received many awards from leaders, including late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi and former President, Pratibha Patil.

Laxman now wishes to pursue his Ph.D. and also wants to learn other languages. He adds that his aim is to become this century’s Shakespeare.

Acknowledging his humble beginnings, Laxman states that it was his tea shop which gave him a “good life”, so he will strive to sell tea till whatever age he can.

