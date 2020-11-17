IIT Madras Offers Two Free Online Courses on AI, Also Awards Certificate

IIT Madras offers two free online courses on Artificial Intelligence.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is now inviting applications for two free online courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The courses will be offered through the National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform.

Things to know:

Professor Deepak Khemani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the institute, who also has a B. Tech in mechanical engineering, and an M. Tech and PhD in computer science from IIT Bombay, will be conducting both these courses.

The courses are scheduled to begin from January 2021.

Candidates keen on enrolling for the free courses need to register here.

Successful candidates will be awarded e-certificates.

However, candidates who wish to get the e-certificate will need to pay Rs 1000.

The certificate will be awarded by IITM in collaboration with the NPTEL platform.

The course is open to all students and professionals across all age groups.

Both courses aim at equipping learners with knowledge on problem-solving using artificial intelligence.

The enrolment for both the courses have begun and will end on 25 January 2021.

It is mandatory for candidates to have an average assignment score of 25 per cent in the top six assignments.

Course details:

Constraint Satisfaction , the first course being offered by IIT Madras is an eight-week course, which begins on 18 January 2021 and ends on 12 March 2021.

, the first course being offered by IIT Madras is an eight-week course, which begins on 18 January 2021 and ends on 12 March 2021. The course curriculum includes constraint networks, equivalent and projection networks, search methods for solving CSPs, lookahead methods, dynamic variable and value order, model-based systems, model-based diagnosis, truth maintenance systems and more.

The exam for this course will be conducted on 21 March 2021.

Artificial Intelligence: Knowledge Representation and Reasoning is a twelve-week course which begins on 18 January 2021 and ends on 9 April 2021.

is a twelve-week course which begins on 18 January 2021 and ends on 9 April 2021. The course curriculum includes Proof Systems, Natural Deduction, Tableau Method, Resolution Method, Description Logic (DL), Structure Matching, Classification, Default Logic, Autoepistemic Logic, Epistemic Logic, Multi-Agent Scenarios and more.

The exam for this course will be conducted on 24 April 2021.

For more details, click here.

