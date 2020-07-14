Tuitions to Time Tables: CBSE Class 12 Toppers on What Worked For Them

Interestingly, Tushar mentions that the CBSE board should not award full marks in language subjects while sharing his preparation time lines and study routines.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 exams. While the Board has not announced the merit list this year, more than 38,000 students have scored above 95%. And then there are the CBSE toppers — Tushar Singh and Divyanshi Jain — from Uttar Pradesh, who have scored a perfect 100 percent.

Divyanshi is a student of Lucknow’s Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, has scored 600 out of 600 in six subjects (English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics). She had appeared in all papers except Geography, which was cancelled due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Tushar, a Humanities student from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, also scored full marks in five subjects — English, History, Geography, Political Science, and Physical Education .

In an interview with The Sentinel, he says “The board should not award full marks to language subjects. When it comes to language, you cannot say that this answer is the best way to write it and so deserves full marks.”

Here is what the CBSE toppers did to ace the exams:

1. Personalised notes with important information

“I made notes for each subject and made sure that these notes were brief, so I could understand the lessons quicker and better,” says Divyanshi in an interview with NDTV.

2. Understanding the lesson instead of memorizing it

In an interview with ABPLive, Divyanshi said she never crammed any subject but would rather analyse everyday what she learned during her revisions.

3. Constant revision

Both Divyanshi and Tushar ensured that they revised their study materials thoroughly, everyday.

Divyanshi says, “I focused on revision and mock tests that helped me to score better,” noting that she relied more on learning from NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books than subject guides.

Tushar says solving sample papers from Arihant and Oswaal books helped him prepare for the exams.

4. A systematic study routine

Tushar did not attend any tutorial sessions for his exams, he says he studied for 7 hours everyday, with no strict time table.

In an interview with Times Now, Divyanshi says, “My teachers guided me throughout the year and I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. Both of these factors allowed me to concentrate on my studies and score good marks.”

5. Take breaks while studying

If you find a particular subject more challenging than the rest, it is important to stop and take a short break to prevent exhaustion. Tushar mentions that he was active on social media, and used to watch TV in between his period of study for a break.

In the future, Divyanshi hopes to pursue BA History at Delhi University. She says, “I would like to do research in history and learn more about our country’s past.” Tushar has not decided where to study next, but he hopes to become an IAS officer.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

