Emma Mattress is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19. And You Can Join Too.

This article has been sponsored by Emma Mattress

In a quiet residential South Bengaluru locality, Sushila runs a small store selling daily essentials. Her family of 6, depend on the earnings from this shop and for the past few months, ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic have strained every vein of her being in efforts to stay afloat.

Muniyamma is another woman single-handedly supporting a large family of 8 people, who lost her job of household help after the pandemic wrecked panic among people. Unemployed and barely being able to make ends meet, she had to retreat back to her village the moment the state government relaxed inter-state travel norms.

They are just two among the lakhs of Indian lives that the crises have adversely impacted, most of whom are financially unstable. Mindful of these circumstances, many in the urban locales—either through financial support or distribution of necessary resources—have come forward to lend a helping hand.

Goonj, a prominent Delhi-based NGO, is one of them. It has been doing an incredible job of channelling urban surplus food, medicines, and clothing, to rural areas, where it is a basic need. Throughout the crisis, Goonj has been working round-the-clock to bring respite to the underprivileged.

Under the Raahat COVID initiative, Goonj is working in parts of 12 states, from Bihar to Delhi, Maharashtra to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. From running and supporting community kitchens that have distributed over 1.3 ready-to-eat meals, to providing 1.4 million kgs of ration and essentials to migrant labourers, the NGO has been extensively multi-tasking to help on-ground.

Their efforts to bring respite even penetrated to the interiors of Bengal, in Super Cyclone Amphan-hit parts of Sunderbans. For instance, in the Parbatipur village, the Goonj team encouraged and helped the villagers in repairing and re-building the river bund on the Malta river, while in Sahid Nagar village they helped set up two community kitchen gardens and repaired a brick road.

However, doing this noble work has had its own set of challenges as most of this work is dependent on public support for fundraising. Amid an impending economic crisis caused by the pandemic, many public charitable and corporate expenditures have also taken a hit, culminating in a crisis for social sector organisations like Goonj. Despite their best efforts, sustaining themselves and expanding the scale of relief in these trying times has been a struggle for them.

Lending a helping hand in this hour of need, Emma Mattress, an award-winning high-end mattress manufacturing company based in Europe, has extended support through collaboration with Goonj.

Emma Mattress is the winner of over 35 “best mattress” awards in Europe and they have launched the ‘Emma’s for Everyone’ campaign, to donate memory foam orthopaedic mattresses to hospitals across the country that have been suffering a crunch for resources.

In addition to that, the company is urging individuals for charitable donations for the cause through their website. It has promised to double the monetary contribution received throughout this campaign and direct it all to Goonj, to ensure that the NGO does what it’s best at—create a positive impact.

Individuals who will be making these donations will stand a chance to enter a charitable raffle and win Emma products worth Rs 1 million, informed the company. The winners of this raffle will be able to use this credit with a life-long validity from across the world.

For the past few months, Emma Mattress has been taking big steps to flatten the curve of gloom and create awareness about the situation. Prior to this campaign, they had also launched the ‘Stay Home India’ social media campaign to encourage social distancing.



If you want to be a part of this fight against COVID-19 and extend your support to the noble cause, please visit here, and be instrumental in creating a wave of positive change.

