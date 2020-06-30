NCERT Opens New Positions with Salaries Upto Rs 1.4 Lakh/Month. Here’s How to Apply

The NCERT is looking to fill 226 positions. With online registration having started accepting forms, do not miss out. Apply now!

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced 266 academic vacancies for postgraduates with certain additional qualifications.

NCERT is an autonomous organisation under the Indian government for educational research, teacher training, development of curriculum and instructional material in school education.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of upto Rs 1,44,200 per month based on their qualification and the role.

Open positions

38 positions for Professors

83 positions for Associate Professors

142 positions for Assistant Professors

1 position for Librarian

2 positions for Assistant Librarian

You can access the detailed qualification and age requirement for each of these positions here.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates can apply only online via the official website here

Registration opens on 29 June 2020

Registration ends on 3 August 2020 at 5 p.m.

Candidates must mention their e-mail id and contact details while filling out the form

Male applicants are required to pay Rs 1,000 while filling the registration form. There is no registration fee for women

Fee once paid shall not be refunded

It is mandatory to fill out all the fields marked with an asterisk (*). Not complying could lead to the registration form being rejected

In case a candidate wishes to apply for one or more positions, they need to fill out separate registration forms.

In case you wish to apply for the positions, click here.

In case of any query related to applying online, you may contact: 011-26592153/207 and 01126592187 for software/technical support and general information respectively upto closing date of filling up of the online application.

You may also send queries via email to advertisement171@gmail.com.

The helplines are only for queries regarding online application.

