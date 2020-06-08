Govt Offers Free Online Course For Corporate Skills. Here’s How You Can Sign up

“The objective of this course is to ensure that learners, who have qualified both in academics and aptitude, gain the necessary skillsets demanded by industry today and get a head start in their career.”

National Career Service (NCS), a project by the Ministry of Labour & Employment for job seekers in India, has collaborated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) iON to provide free training for soft skill development to get a head start in their careers.

The online course is free-of-cost for registered users and comprises lessons on personality development, corporate etiquette, effective communication, interpersonal skills, how to ace interviews, and group discussions, among others. The course is self-paced and can be pursued by an interested learner on his or her own time. The registration for the course can be accessed here.



Kickstarting Careers

TCS iON is a strategic unit launched by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to focus on Manufacturing Industries (SMB), Educational Institutions, and Examination Boards. The unit offers end-to-end business solutions through the use of software and technology.



Now NCS has partnered with the portal to launch this unique training on career skills that are in high demand in the industry. The training is available in both English and Hindi on the NCS website. The course aims to enable a candidate to stay a step ahead of their peers in the job market.

Details of the Course Syllabus:

Module 1: Learn Corporate Etiquette

Learn common business etiquette followed in a corporate setting

Module 2: Write an Effective Email

Craft a professional email with impactful content and a strong subject line

Module 3: Prepare a Strong Resume and Cover Letter

Understand how to create a winning resume and cover letter

Module 4: Improve Interpersonal Skills for Better Results

Enhance your verbal and non-verbal communication skills

Module 5: Be Prepared for Group Discussions

Know why group discussions are conducted and learn to actively participate

Module 6: Make Impactful Presentations

Learn how to prepare and make engaging and effective presentations

Module 7: Understand How to Ace Corporate Interviews

Understand how to attend and do well in corporate interviews

Module 8: Develop Soft Skills that Industry Demands

Know the importance of soft skills to achieve better results

Module 9: Learn Corporate Telephone Etiquette

Understand etiquette to be followed during a work-related telecall”

Digital job fairs and other offerings by NCS

Ever since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown on 25 March, the NCS program is being amped up by the Ministry of Labour & Employment with newer services in the domains of job search, career counselling, skill development, vocational training, opportunities of internships and apprenticeships, etc. The collaborative course with TCS iON is the latest addition in their list of offerings, alongside several projects to mitigate the challenges in the job sector due to the COVID-19 crisis.



NCS has also organised 76 digital job fairs in different regional clusters to create a connecting link between job aspirants and recruiters during the lockdown. These job fairs also comprise special ‘work from home’ jobs.

At present, the NCS portal has over 1 crore active registered users who are job seekers, alongside nearly 54,000 employers. To date, over 73 lakh vacancies have been filled through the government-authorised portal, through integration with several hundred model career centres and employment exchanges. All the employment services provided through NCS are free of cost.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

