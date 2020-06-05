Need a Job? Here’s What 4 States Are Doing For People Who Returned Home

Certain state governments are offering employment opportunities to skilled workers who returned from other countries and cities.

Before the lockdown, and after the travel restrictions were eased owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, countless skilled workers such as cooks, domestic help, health-aid workers, drivers, among others, returned to their hometowns from other countries—and cities—after losing their livelihood.

With a surge in the number of returning migrants, certain state governments are offering a safety net for them by creating databases, that will map their skills and help them explore employment opportunities, within the state.

Karnataka

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood under the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is striving to create a database of skilled workers and explore employment opportunities for them in Karnataka.

Those who wish to register can visit https://migrantkar.kaushalkar.com/

Meghalaya

Amid the return of thousands of migrant labourers, the Meghalaya Government launched ‘Skill Survey 2020,’ which aims to gather skill sets and work experiences of the returnees.

Those who have lost their jobs and do not intend on returning to the state they were working in, can register themselves here. They can also visit the Common Service Centre. Those who face difficulty registering themselves can call the helpline number (1800-345-3644). The last day to register online is June 10.

Himachal Pradesh

The government of Himachal Pradesh has also launched a “Skill Register” to create a database of migrants who have entered the state during the lockdown period. Returnees can upload educational qualifications, skills, and job requirements.

“There are more than 5000 people registered on the application right now. Migrant workers will be given educational training, vocational training, and skill upgradation to prepare them for upcoming jobs. The register is also linked to industrial houses and companies who can access consolidated information according to their requirements,” says Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam.

Register here using your mobile number and Aadhaar card.

Kerala

If you are a skilled worker who has been laid off, Kerala’s ‘Skill Registry’ app which can be downloaded on the Google Play store, promises to help you find relevant work. The types of jobs and services available on the application include: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, housekeeping, cooking, and many more.

The app works in two ways:

One, it acts as a platform for customers to hire labourers for their household or industrial work.

Two, skilled workers can register themselves by uploading relevant documents like ID, course completion certificate, etc. For those who have no certifications, a declaration from the local ward member or counsellor can be submitted.

