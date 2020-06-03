The workshop will cover gardening from start to finish—and you can learn all about it from the comfort of your home!

Promotion

The monsoon season is knocking on our doors, and the gardening enthusiasts among us must already be getting ready to welcome it with their equipment, seeds and plants.

Monsoons are a great time to nourish the plants that you have, or even nurture a garden from scratch. This weekend, begin your green journey and learn everything there is to know about gardening—from how to get plants ready for the monsoon to how to start an organic kitchen—in this online workshop.

What’s more, your participation will also help migrant labourers, daily wage earners and frontline workers. All proceeds from the session will go towards supporting hundreds of them during these difficult times.

Spend just 2.5 hours this Saturday to learn gardening techniques and be a pro-gardener by the end of it! Excited? Click here to register now!

Vani Murthy on how to compost wet waste:

Food remains are not waste and are, in fact, excellent fertilisers for your plants. Composting or vermicomposting them will make your plants stronger in addition to giving you a better-quality yield, and Vani Murthy, an urban farmer and a composting expert from Bengaluru will teach you how to go about it.

Learn what food remains can make rich compost, how to have the perfect compost without inviting insects or odour and how to utilise wet waste to the fullest. Murthy will teach two methods of composting so you can choose what works best for your home.

Follow this link to book a place now!

Nisha Bhimaiah shows how to start an organic kitchen garden:

Nisha comes from a farming family and has about 17 years of experience in teaching and mentoring. This weekend, she will guide you on how to set up the perfect organic kitchen with vegetables, herbs and flowers that suit your needs. Home gardening can be a tricky affair without proper knowledge and experience. Nisha is here to show you what kind of herbs work best for what environments, the challenges you may face while growing them and how to overcome them.

This lockdown period add some greens to your kitchen! Click here to book your place now.

Vinayak Garg will guide you on how to prepare your garden for monsoons:

Vinayak is the founder of Lazy Gardener, a start-up that provides easy and innovative gardening solutions to urban farmers. An IIT Delhi alumnus, he understands the issues that novice urban gardeners face and wants to bring them solutions that are easy to implement, cost-effective and sustainable. This weekend, he will show you how to prepare your plants for the upcoming rains.

Plants, much like humans and animals, have different requirements as the season changes. A one-formula-all-year may hinder their health and growth. Prepare your soil and plants in advance, so they thrive during the monsoons. Follow this link to register for the online workshop.

How will this workshop help workers and labourers?

The Better India has started a campaign, #BetterTogether in association with IAS and IRS officers across the country. Right from the first phase of the lockdown, we have been collecting funds to help civil servants provide food, essentials and safety equipment for daily wage labourers and frontline workers.

So this weekend workshop will not only help you nurture a sustainable hobby but also help vulnerable communities stay safe. So far, thousands of labourers and workers have received help in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

For more details about the campaign, click here.

To register for the gardening workshop, click here.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.