ISRO Is Offering a Free Online Certificate Course: Check If You Can Apply & How to Do So

Aimed to upskill college professors, lecturers along with scientists and engineers, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under the Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) – is offering a free short term online course on Remote Sensing & GIS Technology.

IIRS has been conducting the National Natural Resources Management System (NNRMS)-ISRO sponsored training programme since 1994. But as the classroom-based course had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute is organising this Short Online Certificate Course.

Course Details

The course would cover concepts like:

-Remote Sensing

-Image Processing

-GPS/GNSS

-GIS technologies and their application in various domains (Coastal & Ocean Sciences, Agriculture & Soils, Geosciences, Forest Resources & Ecosystem Analysis, Water Resources, Urban & Regional Studies, and Natural Hazards and Disaster Risk Management).

Eligibility & Requirements:

The course is for government officials who wish to develop an understanding of the subject and utilise the knowledge in their field of interest.

Faculty members of UGC/AICTE approved universities and their affiliated colleges.

Scientists/Engineers/ Officers and scientific/technical staff working in the Central/ State Govt. organisations/ institutions.

You are required to submit a proof of your employment at the time of online registration such as ID card issued by your employer or a letter certifying your employment.

The online certificate will be awarded to all participants provided they receive the qualifying marks in an online examination and maintain minimum attendance criteria.

Important Dates

Last date for application – 8 June 2020

Course commencement – 13 June 2020

Course end – 1 July 2020

Note: From Monday to Saturday, there will be two sessions of one hour each from 10 AM to 1 PM, followed by an interactive session.

Computer Hardware Needed

Working Computer/Laptop (Windows OS)

Good quality web camera

Headphone with Microphone

Speaker

If you wish to enrol for this course, contact:

Dr Vandita Srivastava, Course Coordinator, at 0135-2524137 or Dr A. K. Mishra Course Director, at 0135-2524182.

For more details and to register, click here.

