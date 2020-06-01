ISRO Is Offering a Free Online Certificate Course: Check If You Can Apply & How to Do So

Aimed to upskill college professors, lecturers along with scientists and engineers, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under the Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) – is offering a free short term online course on Remote Sensing & GIS Technology.
IIRS has been conducting the National Natural Resources Management System (NNRMS)-ISRO sponsored training programme since 1994. But as the classroom-based course had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute is organising this Short Online Certificate Course.
Course Details
The course would cover concepts like:
-Remote Sensing
-Image Processing
-GPS/GNSS
-GIS technologies and their application in various domains (Coastal & Ocean Sciences, Agriculture & Soils, Geosciences, Forest Resources & Ecosystem Analysis, Water Resources, Urban & Regional Studies, and Natural Hazards and Disaster Risk Management).
Eligibility & Requirements:
- The course is for government officials who wish to develop an understanding of the subject and utilise the knowledge in their field of interest.
- Faculty members of UGC/AICTE approved universities and their affiliated colleges.
- Scientists/Engineers/ Officers and scientific/technical staff working in the Central/ State Govt. organisations/ institutions.
- You are required to submit a proof of your employment at the time of online registration such as ID card issued by your employer or a letter certifying your employment.
- The online certificate will be awarded to all participants provided they receive the qualifying marks in an online examination and maintain minimum attendance criteria.
Important Dates
Last date for application – 8 June 2020
Course commencement – 13 June 2020
Course end – 1 July 2020
Note: From Monday to Saturday, there will be two sessions of one hour each from 10 AM to 1 PM, followed by an interactive session.
Computer Hardware Needed
- Working Computer/Laptop (Windows OS)
- Good quality web camera
- Headphone with Microphone
- Speaker
If you wish to enrol for this course, contact:
Dr Vandita Srivastava, Course Coordinator, at 0135-2524137 or Dr A. K. Mishra Course Director, at 0135-2524182.
For more details and to register, click here.
(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)