Get Instant PAN Card Through Aadhaar For Free: How to Apply

PAN card allotment just got easier. No more document hassle as all you need is your Aadhaar number.

On May 28, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the facility for instant allotment of PAN (Permanent Account Number) card via Aadhaar-based e-KYC.

This facility is available for applicants who have a valid Aadhaar number and a mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database.

The near to real-time process, which was announced by the finance minister in Union Budget, is paperless, and applicants will receive an electronic PAN (e-PAN) for free.

“In the last Budget, I had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar for which necessary rules were already notified. In order to further ease the process of allotment of PAN, soon we will launch a system under which PAN shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without any requirement for filling up of detailed application form,” Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2020.

Please note that this instant feature was introduced in its ‘Beta version’ on a trial basis on 12 February on the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. Since then, over six lakh instant PANs have been allotted.

How to Apply

Go to the e-filing website of Income Tax Department and click on ‘Instant PAN through Aaadhar’

Select ‘Get New PAN’ or click here to reach the form directly

Enter your 12-digit Aaadhar number

Enter the ‘Captcha code’

Read consent and click on ‘I confirm’

Click on ‘Generate Aadhar OTP’

Enter the OTP received on Aadhaar-linked number

Click on validate Aadhaar OTP and continue

On successful validation of OTP, a form about personal details will open

Enter all details and submit a request for e-PAN allotment

On completion of this process, a 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated. If required, the applicant can check the status of the request by providing their valid Aadhaar number.

On the successful allotment, applicants can download the e-PAN, which is also sent to the applicant on their email id if it is registered with Aadhaar.

To check your PAN Card status, click here.

(Edited by Shruti Singhal)

