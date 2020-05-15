6 Simple Tips to Lower Your AC Bills & Save Money This Lockdown Summer

Is the heat making you keep the AC on all day long? Don’t let it burn a hole in your pocket. These tips can help you cut wastage of energy as well as money! #GreenLifeHacks

As the mercury and humidity rise, an AC can keep you comfortable. But is there a way to keep the electricity bills from shooting up, minimising energy wastage and keeping cosy during the hot summer days?

Yes, and yes. Here are six tips you can follow:

1. Set the Right Default Temperature

Earlier this year, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) mandated AC manufacturers to keep the default temperature of their devices at 24°C. Before the mandate, the default was 20 degrees.

Studies show that about 6 per cent of electricity is saved for every degree we raise the temperature. And the lower you keep your AC, the longer its compressors work, shooting up your electricity bill.

So if you choose to keep the AC running on its default temperature, you can save up to 24 per cent electricity (the difference of four degrees, multiplied by 6 per cent saved electricity)!

Of course, you are still able to lower the temperature according to your preference—more on that below.

2. Keep it at 24 °C, Instead of 18 °C

If you are living in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai or Bengaluru where the average day temperature is between 34-38°C, setting your AC to 10 degrees lower is already a great respite. Plus, our body temperature averages between 36-37 degrees, so any room below that is naturally cool for us. Now we know that for every degree that we lower on the AC, we consume 6 per cent more electricity. So change your habit from lowering it to 18°C to keeping it around 23-24°C. You will soon realise that even at this temperature, your home is perfectly cool.

3. Sealed Rooms & Shut Devices Save Electricity

Shutting the door seems like a no-brainer when it comes to an air-conditioner. But also make sure all your windows are sealed tight, and the cold air doesn’t leave the room. Pull the curtains, so the sun’s heat doesn’t enter your room, increasing the load on your AC.

Heavy electronic devices like the fridge, TV and computer generate a lot of heat and make your AC work harder. Switch them off before you start the AC. Let the room cool a bit, and then you can switch them back on.

While you are at it, rearrange the furniture, so it doesn’t block the air vents.

4. Switch on and Switch off to Save Electricity

Have you ever woken up shivering and had to turn off the AC? That’s probably because the air conditioner worked overnight to keep your room extremely cool. One way of saving energy and staying comfortable is to switch it off at night. Especially if you are running it throughout the day, you won’t need it all that much at night too.

If you are spending long hours in an air-conditioned room, try this tip. Keep it on for a couple of hours and then switch off for another one or two hours. The room remains adequately cool while also saving on a lot of electricity.

5. Fan + AC = Reduced Energy Consumption

Keep the ceiling fan switched on when the AC is running. Together, they keep the room ventilated and circulate the cool air in all corners. Also, you will not have to keep decreasing the temperature.

For efficient cooling with minimum energy usage, start with switching on the fan and driving away the hot air in your room and then switching on the AC.

6. Regular Servicing and Cleaning Saves Electricity

All the dirt WHICH accumulates in the ducts and vents of the AC just make it work extra hard to ensure the cool air reaches your room. Replacing dirty filters for a new one can lower an AC’s energy consumption by 5-15 per cent! Plus, it saves the device from breaking down or in need of repair.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

