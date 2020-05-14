FSSAI Launches Free Online COVID-19 Training. Check If Your Favourite Restaurant Is Using It

This course, developed by domain experts and expert committee members of FSSAI, offers 17 different types of competency-based certification programmes.

Promotion

With The Positive Collective, The Better India’s COVID-19 coverage is available to regional language publications for free. Write to editorial@thebetterindia.com for more details.

In an attempt to help and equip food businesses to function smoothly and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a training programme for food businesses under its flagship Food Safety Training & Certification programme (FoSTaC).

The online training programme addresses the challenges that food businesses are facing during this period. This is to ensure the uninterrupted supply of food while protecting the workers, customers and all involved in the supply chain.

How to Apply For It?

Click here and fill out the following details in the form:

Aadhar number

First and Last name

Father’s/Mother’s name

FBO (as mentioned in the FSSAI license)

State, District, City

E-mail and Mobile number

2. It is essential to fill out all the details to be able to register.

3. Once the form is submitted, you will be redirected to a new page where a successful submission message along with an application number will flash on your screen.

4. You will then have to wait for an FSSAI training partner to contact you.

Course details

This course has been developed by domain experts and by expert committee members of FSSAI.

It offers 17 different types of competency-based certification programmes.

The duration of each course ranges from 8 to 12 hours, which is spread over 1 to 2 days.

The training manuals are based on general hygiene or manufacturing practices.

Course levels

There are three levels available to be undertaken – Basic, Advanced, and Special.

Basic level certification

Meant for food business.

Duration of each course is of 4 hours.

Course: – (1) Street Food Vending,(2) Catering,(3) Manufacturing/Processing,(4) Storage & Transport, and (5) Retail & Distribution

Advance level certification

Meant for State & Central Licensed food business.

Duration of each course is 8 hours.

Course: – (1) Catering (2) Manufacturing / Processing, (3) Storage & Transport, and (5) Retail & Distribution

Special level certification

Meant for a highrisk food business or the food business, which require special attention.

Duration of the special course is 8-12 hours. Spread over 1-2 days.

Course: – (1) Milk & Milk Products, (2) Meat & Poultry, (3) Fish & Sea Food, (4) Packaged Water, (5) Bakery (Level 1), (6) Bakery (Level 2), (7) Edible Oil and Fat, (8) Health Supplement

For more details, click here to access the official website.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.