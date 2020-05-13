FSSAI Is Recruiting: Get Application Form, Last Date For 50+ Vacancies

Are you a graduate looking for a job? Check out these vacancies at FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is looking to hire candidates for various managerial and administrative posts across its offices in Guwahati, Cochin, Kolkata, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Chennai, and Mumbai.

There are a total of 59 vacancies and the salary package ranges from Rs 47,600 – Rs 2,15,900/- per month, depending on the post. If interested candidates must apply on or before 31 May 2020.

Things to Know

• Open for candidates with degrees in B.Tech/B.E, LLB, M.A, M.Sc, M.E/M. Tech, MBA/PGDM, MCA, PG Diploma, M.Lib, and MSW

• The initial period of deputation will be three years, which may be extended.

• Extension of the contract will depend on the candidate’s performance.

• The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 56 years on the last day of receiving the application.

• The selection process will be based on a written test and/or an interview.

• Those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview need to carry a printout of the application form, along with a No Objection Certificate from their employers, Integrity Certificate and Vigilance Clearance.

• In case a candidate needs any assistance they can reach out to recruitment.fssai@gmail.com.

• Provide your Applicant Id details for correspondence.

Vacancies

1. Advisor

2. Director (Technical, Admin & Finance)

3. Joint Director (Technical)

4. Deputy Director (Admin & Finance)

5. Assistant Director

6. Senior Private Secretary

7. Personal Secretary

8. Senior Manager (IT)

9. Manager (IT)

10. Deputy Manager (IT)

For more details click here and here to access the registration portal.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

