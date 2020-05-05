Maharashtra to Give Free Health Insurance to All Citizens: 10 Points

All you need to know about Maharastra’s decision to give all its citizens free health insurance cover.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has crossed 42k and Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with over 12k cases. In a bid to help people in these tough times, the Maharashtra government has announced a free health insurance scheme for all its citizens. In doing this, Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to undertake such an initiative. The state government has also capped the treatment fee of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

With the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), people in Maharashtra can now avail the benefits of free and cashless health insurance.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

The Scheme shall provide coverage for all expenses relating to hospitalisation of beneficiary up to Rs 1, 50,000/- per family per year in any of the empanelled hospital subject to package rates on cashless basis through valid Ration Card.

85 per cent of the state’s population was already covered under MJPJAY and now the cover will be extended to the remaining 15 per cent

The government, semi-government employees and white ration cardholders are eligible to apply for this scheme.

White ration card is used by those who fall in the ‘Above Poverty Level’, i.e., those who have an annual income of more than Rs 1,00,000/-.

To apply for the scheme one will need to submit documents such as ration card and domicile certificate.

Earlier 496 hospitals were covered under the scheme. The number has now been incread to 1,000.

Keeping in mind the various diseases, a standardised treatment fee at all hospitals is also being worked on.

The State government has also signed an MoU with the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA) for treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals in Pune and Mumbai to ensure that the treatment costs are capped

As per the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act, the state has already capped the fees of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.

Henceforth it will be mandatory for hospitals and healthcare centres to display details of all types of charges prescribed at a prominent place and it will be their duty to explain to the patient and their relatives of all types of charges.

Here’s hoping that other states follow suit and ensure that treatment costs are capped at private hospitals and extend insurance benefits to its citizens during these testing times.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

