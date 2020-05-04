A Daughter’s Moving Ode to Postmaster Dad, an Unsung Hero in COVID-19 Pandemic

The 54-year-old’s branch office stood second among 349 branch offices in the division for delivering Electronic Money Orders (eMOs) of over Rs 4 lakhs to 427 people.

Promotion

“My dad, Prahladarao Npr, works for the Central Postal Department (Kolar Division). Due to the COVID-19 situation, he was working for longer hours than usual. Obviously, We were a little worried at home. However, he made sure he is distributing the govt fund which was sanctioned for relief on time for people.

From my childhood, I have seen him working honestly with the department without complaining about anything. And dad, you deserve this appreciation and you are incredibly an unsung hero in this COVID-19 pandemic. People like you are the pillars in running the administration and we all know how much you have helped common people. We are very proud of you, Appa. Congratulations on your achievement” — reads the viral social media post of Chandana Rao, an Employee Engagement and Comms Support at Adobe in Bengaluru.

Chandana wrote the heartfelt post on Facebook after her father received a congratulatory letter from the postal department lauding his work ethics and commitment. Prahladarao, a Postmaster, is literally going an extra mile to ensure the distribution of Electronic Money Orders (eMOs) in Karnataka’s Kolar district.

The 54-year-old’s branch office stood second among 349 branch offices in the division for delivering Electronic Money Orders (eMOs) of over Rs 4 lakhs to 427 people.

“The government has sanctioned money for the retired and it is the duty of soldiers like my father to disburse the money as soon as possible. He went out of his way to help families, whose livelihoods have been affected. Appa has yet again made us proud with dedication for his work even in such precarious times,” Chandana tells The Better India (TBI).

While Chandana and her family are overjoyed at his accomplishment and equally worried about his wellbeing, Prahladarao is pulling all stops to serve the people.

“People’s lives are disrupted and livelihoods affected. This is the least I can do for my country. I am immensely grateful to my team for always being on their toes and the government for appreciating my work,” Prahladarao tells TBI.

Making sure his team is armed with masks and a sanitiser bottle, Prahladarao is extremely careful with the deliveries and maintaining social distance. A known face in the region, the humble postmaster also spends a minute extra during his deliveries to educate people about staying indoors during the pandemic.

Three Decades of Work and Commitment

Prahladarao’s started out as a postman 37 years ago and gradually worked his way up through the postal service department. His deliveries are now made on a motorcycle instead of a bicycle, and though his senior post requires him to be in the office during this lockdown, he loves delivering parcels.

“Whether it is a job offering letter, court notices, medicines or any kind of parcel, the happiness and smile I see on people upon receiving a package is the best part about my job. Seeing them happy makes my day. I wish to see experience this till the day I retire,” he says.

Prahladarao’s punctuality, passion for his work and his helpful nature is something that Chandana and her family take pride in.

“I cannot remember even a single instance when my father took a day off. I have seen him go out of his way to help people, be it during heavy monsoons or soaring heat. At times when the pension is released late, he even offers money to the elderly from his pocket. The kind of legacy, respect and reputation he has got in return for his services is something I aspire to achieve someday,” adds Chandana.

The coronavirus gets transmitted through human interaction, but government officials like Prahladarao who are stepping out and taking risks bring a sense of normalcy to many. For prioritising their work over their safety, no amount of applause and appreciation is enough for these frontline workers.

Also Read: The Unsung ‘Coolie’ Who Made the First Astronomical Discovery by an Indian

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.