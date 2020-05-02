How Can a Child Turn Creative, Confident & Bold? Here’s Why Theatre Has the Answer

Training kids for over ten years, I have seen and met all kinds of kids, from shy and introverted to outspoken and confident. I feel that theatre is a proactive, engaging medium which encourages an introverted child to speak and others to express themselves positively.

Why is theatre good for kids?

This is a question I am often asked. My response is constant: Theatre completes an education. Even better, theatre is a complete education in itself.

Theatre is a vehicle that enables a child to discover innate talents and express their unsaid feelings without any inhibitions.

My belief in theatre-based training began when I had my daughter go through it. It was done to help her open up and to discover hidden abilities. The results were amazing. At the tender age of five, my daughter walked the stage as the Master of Ceremony at the annual day of her school, HeadStart Educational Academy!

So strongly was I convinced that I got into it myself, resulting in the birth of ‘Theatre Dots’ in 2012 to help lots of kids be confident and happy!

Theatre Dots is conducting online workshops for children this summer. Click on this link to book your slot.

Source: Theatre Dots/Instagram

Training for over ten years now, I find myself agreeing with Albert Einstein, who famously said – “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

True. Every child needs imagination to grow creatively, and theatre is a great stimulus for that. Moreover, theatre goes beyond that as well. Be it performing a simple role-play or a character in front of an audience, theatre helps kids overcome stage fright, speak up in case they are reserved or express themselves positively if they are outspoken.

To many children, theatre has been a saviour in terms of finding an audience and an outlet for unhindered expression. Additionally, since drama focuses on communication as a whole, and performance cannot be effective unless we can engage our audience, theatre helps in building fearless, articulate and brilliant orators.

As a proactive, engaging medium, theatre helps everyone – kids and even adults – express their ideas confidently. This is why corporates too are now taking to theatre-based training for various employee engagement programmes. Training in theatre doesn’t just build great communicators but also instils life skills like creativity, empathy, teamwork, cooperation, concentration, listening, and cultural conglomeration.

Having trained over a thousand kids, I recommend that every parent enrol their kids for fun drama classes and see the little ones evolve into confident and happy individuals. Most importantly, it helps one be confident.

Our programme is now online, and anyone from any city in the world can join. Do have a look.

(Written by Pooja Singh and Edited by Vinayak Hegde)

Pooja Singh is a communication coach. To know more about Theatre Dots, check out their Facebook page.

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.