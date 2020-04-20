Investing in Uncertain Times? Chartered Accountant Shares 5 Mistakes You Must Avoid

“Gone are the days when the agent was the master. Today, the investor is the king,” says Anant Ladha who has taught financial education to over 20,000 people in under three years

The escalating coronavirus outbreak and resultant economic collapse has cast a shadow of uncertainty over most aspects of daily life, especially our finances. However, pandemic or no pandemic, the importance of having a robust financial plan in place cannot be overestimated.

Anant Ladha, a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Financial Analyst, who has guided thousands of youngsters to better understand the nature of investments, agrees.

"I usually talk about the five biggest mistakes one should avoid while investing their hard-earned money," he tells The Better India (TBI).

About Anant Ladha

Anant comes from a family of investment enthusiasts and naturally, he inherited this interest too. “I remember watching CNBC instead of Cartoon Network in my childhood,” he quips.

When he was old enough, Anant moved from his hometown, Kota to Mumbai for educational purposes. He went on to work there as an investment planner for three years, before returning home and joining the family business.

“We work as financial educators, and our main purpose is to make the investor informed about the decisions they are making. Gone are the days when the agent was the master. Today, the investor is the king, and in 2017, when we began the financial education classes, our aim was to educate 20,000 people by the end of 2020,” Anant tells TBI.

It’s just April, but the Kota team has already achieved that aim and have helped investors in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi and other parts of India understand where their money is going.

According to Anant, when it comes to investments, time matters more than the amount you are pledging. Sharing an analogy, he says, “If one investment gives you a Rs 1 crore return in 15 years if you continue the same amount for the next 15 years, it has the potential to give you Rs 10 crore. The amount of return will keep increasing, and your habit of investing money will remain constant. The trick is to have balanced investments to reduce risks.”

What to expect from the webinar about investments

“No one likes to listen to a monotonous one-sided lecture. So all my workshops are interactive and focused on financial tools we all use—like loans, credit cards, fixed deposits etc. You will find that every aspect of the workshop is relatable and thus, useful for financial planning,” Anant says.

Here’s what he will cover in the workshop:

Understanding the dynamic nature of investment and why they are unique to each person.

Basics of investments, why they are important and the various avenues you have.

Understanding the basics of financial planning. “Any time is a good time to plan finances. Start now slowly to get long term results,” Anant says.

How much money do you need now to make how much in the future.

How to use credit cards, home loans, insurance and fixed deposits to make the most of every opportunity.

A Q/A session about your doubts on anything related to finances.

