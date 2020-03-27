Food to Tests: Your Questions on COVID-19, Answered by an Infection Specialist

From dispelling myths, underlining the difference between regular flu and COVID-19, the transmission of the virus via food, to how tests are conducted, Dr Shrivastav answers all your important questions.

Reading the latest updates about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while being confined to the four walls of your house and isolated from the world, can take a severe toll on your mental health.

Fake news and rumours circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms only worsen the situation.

In times like these, it is essential to not let fear and panic replace facts and authentic information.

Which is why, The Better India asked its readers to raise queries and doubts surrounding the deadly pandemic, and these were directed to Dr Om Shrivastav, an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital.

From dispelling myths, underlining the difference between regular flu and COVID-19, the transmission of the virus via food, to how tests are conducted, Dr Shrivastav answers all your important questions.

Watch the video here:

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

