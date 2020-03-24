Self-Care During COVID-19: Here’s Why & How You Can Keep Your Nails Clean

Long and polished nails are a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. Here’s how you can keep yourself safe.

Long nails are a hotbed for germs and bacteria. And during the times when coronavirus is spreading like wildfire; it’s our responsibility to ensure that we don’t let vanity come in the way of our safety.

With self-quarantine, you can’t visit the salon for your regular manicure and pedicure. So this might be the time to rid yourself of long nails. With constant washing and sanitising hands, and a hundred other things that you need to take care of during these dreary times, it’s best to let your fingers and nails be as low-maintenance as possible.

Here’s how you can do it.

Keep Them Short

This is non-negotiable. Even if you’ve never gone without your long nails, you might want to give it a nice, hard thought. Whilst your nails can grow anytime, your health and those around you could be at stake. Cut your nails; albeit leaving 1-2 millimeters of white showing. That’s because cutting it too short could destroy the seal against the nail bed, opening your finger up to infections getting inside.

Also, though not mandatory, you could file them for a smoother edge.

Keep them Polish-Free

Whether you have gel paint or acrylic polish on, it’s best to gently take them off your nails using a mild acetone solution. And with the social distancing, you’re home all the time, so you might want to just let your nails breathe.

Importantly, in case you go to the hospital for a COVID-19 test, the physicians would have to place a pulse oximeter on your fingertip which helps them detect the oxygen saturation of a patient’s blood. In such a case, some medical professionals agree that the nail polish does prevent proper readings to some degree.

Eat Healthy for Strong Nails

If your nails are dry and brittle, it’s time to eat foods that could help you build your nail health. Staying home during these times also means extra and proper cleaning. Which means you’d be using your hands now more often than ever. Load up on complex carbohydrates such as brown rice and oats; fruits high in antioxidants such as bananas, kiwis and grapes as well as greeny leafy vegetables such as spinach and collard greens for super strong nails.

It’s a time to adapt to lifestyle changes that’s going to serve us. Health is primary, beauty can wait.

Also Read: Disinfected Lifts, Rs 50K Fines: Major Steps by Housing Societies to Beat COVID-19

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

Like this story? Or have something to share? Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.