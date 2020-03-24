COVID-19: FICCI Offers Free Management Course Online For All

Become COVID-19 warriors by enrolling for this free coronavirus management course by FICCI and Medvarsity.

With the rising number of cases in India testing positive for Covid-19, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has launched a free online course on how to manage coronavirus. The course which is being offered in association with Medvarsity, an online medical certification and training platform, hopes to help build a workforce if the situation deteriorates in the country.

The course – ‘COVID-19 Certificate on Awareness and Management’ is open for all.

The Topics to be Covered

• How COVID-19 emerged and was identified

• How COVID-19 spreads

• Public health measures for COVID-19 worldwide

• What is needed to address COVID-19 going forward

Things to know

• This course is absolutely free of any charge and can be taken up by anyone and everyone who shows an interest in learning.

• The course material will be uploaded online and can be accessed from anywhere.

• The course material, besides theoretical content, will also contain videos related to treatment of COVID-19, prevention of a corona outbreak and case management.

• The content will also contains a PDF file with information on the do’s and don’ts in the case of an outbreak in a region.

• The programme has nine modules, which consists of eight videos, a PDF file, an online quiz and a file associated with assessment of the participant.

• The course has no fixed time or schedule so you can go through the material at your own pace.

To enrol click here and once you fill in your details, you will be able to access the material.

With several states in India being placed under lockdown, enrolling for this course to understand what Covid-19 is might be useful. If you decide to take this course, do write in and tell us what you learnt.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

