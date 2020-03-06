Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 – All Details You Need to Apply!

To apply for the examination, aspirants must be a citizen of India

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is all set to conduct the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 for the recruitment in Jharkhand Administrative Services, Finance Services, Educational Services, Jharkhand Police Services and others.

There will be a written exam followed by an interview. Here is how you can apply for this.

Things to know

The exam is divided between the Prelims, Mains, and Interview stage

The Prelims paper will have two objective type papers for 200 marks each

The Mains has six papers

The interview test will carry 100 marks

The positions which are likely to be filled include – 6th District Collector, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Sub-divisional agricultural officer, Scientific officer, Assistant Engineer, and Account officer

This document will give you more details about each exam date

You can click here to access the official website where the application form will be available

Aspirants will have to make a fee payment while submitting the application form – General category- Rs 600, OBC candidates- Rs 600, candidates from other states- Rs 600, SC/ST candidates- Rs 150

The exam is open only to Indian citizens

The candidate must be a graduate from a recognised university of India

Minimum age criteria is 20. For services like Jharkhand finance service and Jharkhand labor service, the minimum age criterion is 21 years.

There is an age relaxation for SC/ST candidates, details of which can be found on the official website.

How to apply

Candidates who are eligible apply JPSC Application Form 2020 must focus on the following instructions –

Candidates will have to visit the official website here

Once you are logged into the homepage, on the left hand side, click on ‘online application’ tab

From the list of application forms, select the form for state civil services examination

Before applying for the exam, you will have to register on the website to login

Once you have registered, you can access the application form

Do ensure that all details are entered correctly in the application form, especially e-mail id as it will be used for all future communication

Once completed, you can click on the submit button

You will be provided with a registration number that has to be preserved

You are also required to upload scanned copy of recent passport size photograph and a copy of the signature

Once the appropriate application fee is remitted, the submission of application will be complete

Important Dates

The exam span over four months (4 April to 23 July 2020).

The written exam for the 6th Deputy Collector will be held on 4 and 5 April 2020

The preliminary exam for the combined civil service exam 2017 will be held on 17 May 2020

The interview for the Assistant Public Prosecutor 2018 will be held between 27 April and 6 May 2020

The written examination for the post of Sub-divisional agricultural officer will be held between 26 April and 30 April 2020 and the interview between 18 June to 22 June 2020

The interview for the Scientific officer position will be conducted on 21 April 2020

The main examination for the Assistant Engineer position will be conducted between 10 and 12 May 2020 and interview between 19 to 23 July 2020.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

