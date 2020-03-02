Want to Be a Teacher? Check Out CTET 2020 Online Form, Exam Date & Eligibility

While there is no upper age limit for applicants, they must be above 17 years of age. CTET has two papers – Paper 1 for teachers who wish to teach grades 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for grades 6 to 8.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), scheduled to hold its examination in July, will close its registration process on 2 March 2020. If you are keen on applying, then here are the steps you ought to follow.

Things to know about CTET 2020:

· The online registration portal will remain open till 11.59 p.m. on 2 March 2020

· Applicants must apply only online

· Applicants must submit the completed application form to avoid rejection

· The examination is scheduled to take place on 5 July 2020

· You can click here to access the online application form

· The admit card will be available for download on the official website from the third week of June

· The results are scheduled to be declared within 6 weeks of the date of exam

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be a citizen of India

While there is no upper age limit for applicants, they must be above 17 years of age.

There are two papers for CTET – Paper 1 for teachers who wish to teach grades 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for grades 6 to 8.

For grades 1 to 5-Paper 1

Minimum qualification required:

The applicants with Senior Secondary pass certificate (or its equivalent) with a minimum of 50 per cent

And should either have a Diploma in Elementary education or appearing in its second year

For more details, click here.

For grades 6 to 8-Paper 2

Minimum qualification required:

-The applicants should have a graduate degree and a Diploma in Elementary Education exam or appearing in its second year.

For more details, click here.

An applicant pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognised by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be). Also, make sure you ascertain whether or not you are eligible prior to applying for the position. For applicants belonging to the reserved categories, there is a relaxation of the rules. You can view the details here.

How to Apply

Step 1: Applicants must go through the notification for CTET 2020, which is available on the official website. This will help in understanding the eligibility criteria and things required for filling the application form.

Step 2: Eligible applicants can proceed to fill the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 3: The last date to pay the fee is till three days after filling the application form, i.e., 5 March 2020.

Step 4: Payable Fee:

-For OBC and general candidates applying for one paper, the fee payable will be Rs 1000, and Rs 500 for SC/ST/Differently-abled person

-For OBC and general candidates applying for both papers, the fee payable will be Rs 1200, and Rs 600 for SC/ST/Differently-abled person

Step 5: Please keep soft copies of your signature and passport-sized photograph ready to upload along with the application form.

Step 6: Do note that the application form will only be accepted after completion of all the steps. Thus, fill in all the details asked.

Step 7: Applicants can go through this detailed information brochure, which is likely to answer all questions.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 March 2020 (11.59 p.m.)

Last date for submission of fee: 5 March 2020 (3.30 p.m.)

Issuing date for Admit card: June third week. Keep checking the official website

Date of exam: 5 July 2020

Result declaration: 6 weeks after the examination is conducted

