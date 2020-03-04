5 All-Natural Skincare Products to Keep You Free From Acne, Pimple & Blemishes

From grapeseed face oil to aloe vera and neem face gel, these products fight effortlessly to give you a happy, healthy skin.

For those who constantly have to deal with acne and pimples, the search for the right skincare range is endless.

We understand the importance of a healthy and happy skin. Which is why we bring you the best skincare products that not only offer guaranteed results but are also eco-friendly, all-natural and made employing sustainable practices.

Here are our top five:

1. Tea Tree – Haritaki Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash is a careful blend of all-natural ingredients and chemical-free formula and majorly helps reduce acne and blemishes. It maintains the oil balance of the skin and is highly recommended for acne-prone skin. The tea tree essential oil used in it purifies the skin without stripping it of its natural oil, whilst the herb haritaki fights infections.

2. Anti Acne and Pimple Care

This face pack is a treasure trove of the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs such as danyak, lodhra, jaiphal, raktachandan and manjishta. Regular use not only helps reduce acne but also clears the complexion.

How to use: Take the required quantity, mix with rosewater and apply it on the acne-prone area of the face, before washing it off after 30 minutes.

3. Soulflower Grapeseed Oil for Skincare and Acne

Grapeseed oil is a light, natural emollient which moisturises your skin, lends it a rich, smooth lustre, heals any skin irritation, lightens blemishes and control acne and pimples. Its a face oil with immense benefits, and is especially great if you have open pores and constantly deal with blackheads and whiteheads.

4. Natural Almond Face Scrub

An anti-marks and fairness scrub and exfoliator, this product is packed with the goodness of almond, chirali and oats and is super rich in vitamins and minerals. It helps in removing pimple marks, dark circles, skin blemishes while gently purifying and cleaning the skin.

How to use: Soak half a spoon of the scrub with 2 spoons of milk for 5 minutes. Apply to the face, scrub slowly for 2 minutes and leave it to dry. Wash with water and pat dry.

5. Aloevera Gel Neem & Tulsi

Made with the goodness of aloe vera, neem, and tulsi, this face gel provides the skin with a cooling effect while effectively removing scars, acne, and pimples. It is suitable for all skin types, and regular use of this gel will help keep your skin hydrated, glowing and blemish free. It’s a must-carry in your bags especially now that the summers are around.

These will work to keep your skin looking its best. Don’t believe us? Just try them out once.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

