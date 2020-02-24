9 Ways Red Sandalwood Is Perfect to Deal With Your Skin Problems!

Pamper yourself with a natural ingredient that nourishes your skin and soothes all persisting problems.

Grown in the east Indian mountain ranges, Red Sandalwood (Pterocarpus santalinus) is prized for its wood which is loaded with santalins–naturally-occurring red pigments that have extensive therapeutic properties.

When used in skincare and beauty purposes, red sandalwood has near-miraculous healing properties. Here are 9 ways in which you can incorporate it in your skincare regimen:

It helps you clear pimples from your face effortlessly. Mix equal parts of red sandalwood and neem powder, mix them in fresh curd and apply it to your skin. The curd will keep your skin moisturised. Let it dry and then wash away with cool water. If your skin needs some good old exfoliation, mix some red sandalwood powder with mashed papaya and apply the paste to your face. Make sure you massage properly to exfoliate it. Rinse with lukewarm water and repeat every fortnight. Fair warning, do a skin test because it may not suit some individuals. Oily skin woes? Mix some of the powder with lemon juice and apply the mask to your face and neck. When it dries out, wash away with lukewarm water.

Alternatively, if your skin is excessively dry, mix the red sandalwood powder with coconut oil and apply it to dry face, arms or legs. Wash away after 15 minutes. Repeat for best results. Your skin goes through a lot every day and the least you can do to keep it soft, and dirt-free is to nourish it regularly. The easiest way to do that is to use a red sandal soap, so you get its goodness every day!

Saunders wood (another name for red sandal) can help you clear uneven tan. Mix equal parts of its powder with cucumber juice and blend them. Apply the mixture to the skin to soothe your skin and clean the tan. For skin prone to pigmentation, a daily face mask of red sandal powder and milk is an excellent remedy. Make a paste with the two ingredients, apply on the face and let it dry. Wash with cool water and see the pigmentation gradually fade. By now, it’s quite clear that red sandalwood can soothe your skin when mixed with the right ingredients. If you are suffering from itchy skin, mix the powder with your massage oil and apply on the affected areas. Signs of premature ageing? Combat this with a simple face mask of 1 part chamomile tea and 2 parts saunders wood powder and apply this regularly for the best results.

A disclaimer: Overuse may lead to extremely dry skin, so make sure you don’t go overboard with this beauty ingredient.

