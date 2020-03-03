5 Ways to Have Jaggery That Will Enhance Its Health Benefits!

Whether you are watching your weight or prone to viral cough, these easy-to-make jaggery combos are your best friend!

Trust me when I say that the best medicines and health boosters are sitting right in your home and not at a pharmacy. Jaggery is one such superfood which when used in the right combination, can be a highly nutritious and healthy snack. Low on calories, high on health, this natural sweetener is the simplest go-to snack that you must always keep handy.

Here are 5 classic desi food combinations with jaggery that boost health:

1. Jaggery with Roasted Gram

Rich in vitamins, fibre and proteins, roasted gram or chana goes perfectly with a bite of jaggery. This dry snack is easy to store, so keep it on your office desks for those midday hunger pangs. The potassium in jaggery and proteins in roasted gram help keep muscles stronger, your calorie count low and strengthen your teeth too. Replace fried and sugar-loaded snacks with a handful of chana and gur and you’ll notice a positive change in your body.

2. Gur and Peanuts

You may know this combo as chikki, nut butter, or home-made snacks. This duo is super healthy (and cheap too!) Peanuts are high in folic acid and protein content while jaggery is rich in iron and calcium. Together, these two can boost your immune system and also ease menstrual cramps. They also eliminate toxins from your body efficiently. The trick is to consume it in small doses and you’d stay clear from constipation.

3. Jaggery and Turmeric to Fight Flu

Now, this is less of a snack but it is extremely healthy and healing, so it made it to the list. Heat a laddu-sized jaggery piece slightly and sprinkle a pinch of turmeric on it. Roll it into bite-size balls. Pop one in your mouth every morning after breakfast for an immunity boost. Turmeric and jaggery both efficiently remove toxins from your body. This works especially well during weather changes.

4. Gur and Water — As Simple As it Gets

A glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning stabilises your body temperature and its regular consumption can also aid in metabolism. Now, add a bit of jaggery to it and not only is the water sweeter but the combo also catalyses bile movement (a necessity early in the morning) and controls acidity. Make this drink a habit and it will also result in the optimum secretion of gastric acid, helping you watch your weight.

5. Ghee and Jaggery – The Classic Desi Combination

Looking for an easy detox solution? Gur and ghee are at your service. Attested by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, this combination is a winner when it comes to flushing toxins out of your body and reducing acidity.

One way to have this combination is to add a dollop of warm honey on a roti, grate some jaggery on it and make a sweet roll. But you can also just mix the two and have a bite of the laddu after a heavy meal – the perfect dessert that aids digestion and keeps your calorie count in check.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

