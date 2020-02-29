Trying Keto? Here’s How You Can Turn a Fad Diet Into a Daily Lifestyle

“Adopt a diet where you include low-carb food variants instead of completely giving them up,” says Lo! Food’s nutritionist Vibhuti Jain. Lo! Foods bring you healthy, keto-friendly food alternatives to carb-rich ones.

If you’ve jumped onto the weight-loss bandwagon, one of the most popular and effective diets out there is the low-carb, ketogenic diet.

A keto diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein and low-carbohydrate diet that puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, which allows you to burn fats effectively. However, to make a keto diet, a part of our lifestyle, and not go astray after trying it out for a while, we need a plan that is convenient, affordable and effective.

Enter Bengaluru-based Lo! Foods, your go-to destination for Keto and Low Carb snacking needs. Its product range includes atta, namkeen, biscuits, and desserts, with many of these being the only ones of their kind in a low-carb/keto-friendly form in India.

We spoke with Vibhuti Jain, a nutritionist with Lo! Foods, to understand how their foods help people maintain a long-term keto diet.

Jain says that an average Indian on a keto diet gets his protein and fats from eggs, dairy, meat, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes, while staples such as rice, roti and even snacks like biscuits and namkeen are completely off the menu or are consumed sparingly because the diet requires you to keep tabs on your net carb intake.

This is where Lo! Foods comes in, to bridge the gap.

“So, a roti made with regular atta will have a carbohydrate content of 20-30 grams. But rotis made from our low-carb atta will have a carbohydrate content of less than 5 grams,” shares Jain. So, instead of completely having to give up roti, you can easily have one with your lunch or dinner.

Now, even while you’re watching your carb intake, you can’t completely give up on fun stuff such as your evening tea and snacks.

So, opt for their low-carb, healthy alternatives to the preservative-rich and high carbs ones available in the market like the chilli and jeera biscuits, for example, so you don’t feel deprived of your favourite foods without disrupting your diet.

Likewise, their range of low-carb chocolates, such as the sugar-free chocolate-coated almonds that are rich in fats, fibre and nutrients with just 1.6g net carbs, will ensure that you don’t miss out on the sweet things in life.

“Adopt a diet where you include low-carb food variants instead of completely giving them up,” Jain argues. There’s no fun in depriving yourself of the good things in life. Eat smart and eat right, instead!

