SSC Selection Notification Released: Sub-Inspector to Lab Technician, How To Apply

After the candidate has submitted the online form, the same must be duly self-attested and kept ready for perusal when asked for.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification dated 21 February 2020, inviting applications to fill more than 1300+ vacancies for various posts like clerk, Sub-Inspector, Lab Assistant, Store Keeper, Dietician etc. Promotion Important dates Submission of online applications: 21 February 2020 to 20 March 2020

Last date for receipt of application: 20 March 2020 (up to 11.59 p.m.)

Last date for making online fee payment: 23 March 2020 (11.59 p.m.)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 23 March 2020 (11.59 p.m.)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 25 March 2020

Dates of Computer Based Examination: 10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020 General things to know: The candidate must be an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, or a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India, before 1 January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

OR

OR A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam intending to settle in India permanently.

Candidates applying for more than one post will have to do so separately and pay the requisite fee for each.

The application must be submitted online ONLY, and you can click here to access the web page.

After the candidate has submitted the online form, the same must be duly self-attested and kept ready for perusal when asked for.

A fee of Rs 100 is levied for the form, and for exemptions, please refer to the notice here.

Candidates must make a note of the negative marking of .50 for each wrong answer.

Candidates must ensure that the application form is filled else it might be rejected.

Under-aged and over-aged candidates need not apply, as their application form will be rejected.

If candidates indulge in any malpractice as listed in the notice here, they might be debarred from attempting the examination. Also read: Want to Work at IIT-Kharagpur? Here’s How To Apply For Non-Teaching Jobs Promotion (Edited by Gayatri Mishra) Promotion Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.