Want to Work at IIT-Kharagpur? Here’s How To Apply For Non-Teaching Jobs

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 non-teaching vacancies.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur issued an advertisement on 14 January 2020 inviting applications online for recruitment to various non-teaching posts.

Note: Eligible candidates may apply to the positions on or before 24 February 2020, here.

The Vacancies

• 6 Junior Technical Superintendent,

• 22 Junior Executive,

• 1 Junior Accounts Officer,

• 2 Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology/Radiology/Physiotherapy),

• 2 Senior Library Information Assistant,

• 5 Physical Training Instructor,

• 49 Junior Technician/Junior Laboratory Assistant,

• 1 for Driver Grade – II.

Things to know

• While the general age limit is between 18 to 25 years, there are certain positions where the rule has been relaxed. Click here for more info.

• Candidates applying for more than one position must do so separately for each post.

• The application can be submitted only online and the last date for it is 24 February 2020.

• Once the online submission has been made, you must send a hard copy of the self-attested application form to ‘Assistant Registrar’ (E111), Indian Institute of Kharagpur – 721302, West Bengal, India.

• The institute also reserves the right to reject any or all of the applications without assigning any reason.

• Candidates must have obtained a degree from a recognised University/Institute.

• Your form must reach the institute by 28 February 2020.

• Make sure that the envelope is superscribed with the name of the position that you are applying for.

• No interim enquiries will be entertained.

• For any details or if you encounter any trouble while filling out the online application, you can reach out on 03222-282139/ 282135.

• Candidates can also send an e-mail to recsec@adm.iitkgp.ac.in

If you wish to apply directly online, you can access the application form here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

