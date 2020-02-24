Don’t Want a Green Smoothie? Here Are 5 All-Natural Energy Drinks To Your Rescue

From a cooling glass of thandai laden with aromatic spices to a naturally flavoured protein drink, these easy-to-make drinks are for those always on-the-go.

To ensure you have a well-rounded diet, you must always make healthy juices or smoothies a part of your lifestyle. But if you’re forever dashing out of the door, and don’t really have the time to churn those fruits or veggies into a delicious drink, you could always go for healthy mixes that only need to be mixed in water or milk to turn into a super energy drinks in seconds.

These drinks can be had with your breakfast, as a mid-meal snack or even as a buffer meal in case you can’t get your hands on a proper meal for some reason.

1. No Junk Classiq Health Drink

Suitable for both children and adults, this one’s a nutritious, tasty, chemical-free health drink mix packed full of vitamins, minerals, and energy-boosting ingredients. Some of the ingredients of the drink include grains such as pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), sorghum (jowar), barley, red rice, almonds, cashews, and sweetened with natural jaggery. It tastes great with both hot and cold milk.

2. Protein Energy Drink

Designed to meet 50 per cent of the daily protein requirement in growing children and a great protein supplement for adults, this one from Arya Farm is a naturally flavoured energy drink made with organic ingredients. It is the perfect solution for a quick, healthy breakfast and even works as a meal replacer. Some of the ingredients in the drink include malt extract, whole wheat, soya bean, whole green gram, whole bengal gram, jowar, ragi, and poppy seeds. It tastes great with both hot milk and water.

3. Sugar-Free Thandai Pre-Mix

With summer just round the corner, this traditional aromatic concoction of herbs and spices makes for an excellent cooling drink. Infused with ingredients natural seeds, almonds, organic pepper, rose petals, cinnamon, clove, ginger, cardamom and fennel, this drink cleanses your palate while giving you a nice, energy boost. The drink is a good source of Vitamin E and also helps rid the body of unwanted toxins and fluids. You can have it with breakfast or before bed-time for maximum benefits.

4. Vegan Unflavoured Whey Protein

Made of whey protein, this one-ingredient drink tastes best with hot milk or water. It’s ideal for breakfast or as a post-workout snack. Since it’s a protein-packed treat, it’s extremely beneficial in lowering blood sugar levels, building muscle mass, reducing inflammation and maintaining bowel health.

5. Organic Moringa Powder

A great herbal powder dietary supplement, this one’s rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and bioflavonoids that are said to delay the ageing process and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin. Moringa, with its antibacterial and antifungal properties also fights fungi that causes skin infections and keeps digestive issues at bay. Best had with lukewarm water.

Treat yourself to freshly made juices and smoothies when you have the luxury of time. And for times when you don’t, try these out so you don’t miss out on essential nutrients in your diet.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

