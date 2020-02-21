BPSC Exam: Check Out Dates, Application Form, Admit Card & More

Do provide a valid e-mail address and mobile number since a verification code will be sent on each of these, which you will need to enter in order to complete the registration process

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam has issued a notification announcing 69 Project Manager vacancies. If you or someone you know would be keen on applying for this position, read on.

Important dates:

Registrations for the BPSC recruitment to open on: 17 February 2020

The last date for BPSC registrations is: 2 March 2020

The last date to pay the application fee is: 6 March 2020

The last day to submit the filled application form is: 16 March 2020

Things to note:

• Thirty per cent of the seats are reserved for women applicants.

• Candidates who fall under the General/BC/EBC category need to pay Rs 600, while Women/SC/ST candidates of Bihar domicile are required to pay Rs 160 for the application form

• This can be paid via netbanking, credit or debit card

• Candidates can apply for the positions only online

Qualification

• Those who have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised college or university can appear for the test.

• Those who have a graduate degree in one of the following: Mathematics/Civil Engineering/Chemical engineering/Economics/ Natural Science/ Geology/Mechanical Engineering.

• Candidates who are not more than 37-years-of-age in the general category can appear in the exam

• However, the upper age limit for the OBC category is 40 and 42 for SC and ST category candidates

• There is a further age relaxation, details of which can be found in the official notification here.

How to Apply

• Candidates who are keen on applying for the position can do so online here

• Depending on the position you wish to apply for, you can click on the post directly

• The registration form require candidates to fill out personal details, which include – date of birth, Aadhaar details, citizenship details, and contact details

• Do provide a valid e-mail address and mobile number since a verification code will be sent on each of these, which you will need to enter to complete the registration process

• If you face any difficulty while filling out the form, you can reach out to the commission at 0612-2215795.

Admit card

Candidates are required to have the admit card while entering the examination hall. You can download it from the official website here.

• Remember to take a print-out of the admit card

• Double-check the details on the admit card to make sure it matches your details and registration number

How to download

• Log in to the official BPSC website here

• On the left-hand side column, you will find a tab, which reads – ‘Apply Online’

• Once you click on it, you will be redirected to the online application page

• Enter your username and password and click on login

• You can find your admit card here.

