BPSC Exam: Check Out Dates, Application Form, Admit Card & More

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam has issued a notification announcing 69 Project Manager vacancies. If you or someone you know would be keen on applying for this position, read on.
Important dates:
Registrations for the BPSC recruitment to open on: 17 February 2020
The last date for BPSC registrations is: 2 March 2020
The last date to pay the application fee is: 6 March 2020
The last day to submit the filled application form is: 16 March 2020
Things to note:
• Thirty per cent of the seats are reserved for women applicants.
• Candidates who fall under the General/BC/EBC category need to pay Rs 600, while Women/SC/ST candidates of Bihar domicile are required to pay Rs 160 for the application form
• This can be paid via netbanking, credit or debit card
• Candidates can apply for the positions only online
Qualification
• Those who have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised college or university can appear for the test.
• Those who have a graduate degree in one of the following: Mathematics/Civil Engineering/Chemical engineering/Economics/ Natural Science/ Geology/Mechanical Engineering.
• Candidates who are not more than 37-years-of-age in the general category can appear in the exam
• However, the upper age limit for the OBC category is 40 and 42 for SC and ST category candidates
• There is a further age relaxation, details of which can be found in the official notification here.
How to Apply
• Candidates who are keen on applying for the position can do so online here
• Depending on the position you wish to apply for, you can click on the post directly
• The registration form require candidates to fill out personal details, which include – date of birth, Aadhaar details, citizenship details, and contact details
• Do provide a valid e-mail address and mobile number since a verification code will be sent on each of these, which you will need to enter to complete the registration process
• If you face any difficulty while filling out the form, you can reach out to the commission at 0612-2215795.
Admit card
Candidates are required to have the admit card while entering the examination hall. You can download it from the official website here.
• Remember to take a print-out of the admit card
• Double-check the details on the admit card to make sure it matches your details and registration number
How to download
• Log in to the official BPSC website here
• On the left-hand side column, you will find a tab, which reads – ‘Apply Online’
• Once you click on it, you will be redirected to the online application page
• Enter your username and password and click on login
• You can find your admit card here.
