 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

9 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose
Home/Stories/Civil Service

From AIR 236 to AIR 1: UPSC 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava’s Journey is a Lesson in Perseverance

UPSC CSE topper Aditya Srivastava was working in the corporate sector earning a handsome salary. But, he quit to create impact and work at the grassroots level. Here's his journey from bagging AIR 236 to AIR 1.

From AIR 236 to AIR 1: UPSC 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava’s Journey is a Lesson in Perseverance

While many are celebrating the fact that Lucknow resident Aditya Srivastava cracked the daunting UPSC CSE exam with an AIR (All India Rank) 1, very few know the journey that led to this moment. 

As a tweet by Srivastava reads, “From doubts to dreams, from aspiration to achievements and everything in between, the path has been a long and arduous one. But it was truly worth all the pain and struggle.”

Throughout his academic years, Srivastava was a model student. His accolades and marks speak for themselves. The IIT-Kanpur graduate has a BTech and MTech degree under his belt and was working a lucrative job in Bengaluru. However, fuelled by the desire to create impact at a grassroots level, Srivastava quit the corporate sector. 

While Srivastava scored AIR 236 in his previous attempt at the UPSC CSE in 2022, he was determined to join the IAS (Indian Administrative Service). Currently undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Srivastava attempted the UPSC this year and topped! 

As he once shared in a speech, ‘life isn’t easy but you’ve got to carve your own path’. 

“The point isn’t only to earn respect but also to bring a positive change in someone’s life,” is what he believes.  

Edited by Padmashree Pande


If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change.

Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution-

₹201 ₹501 ₹1001

By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike.

Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More

Shorts

Shorts

See All
"I have represented India in Kalbelia in over 165 countries."~ Gulabo Sapera #internationaldanceday image Play Icon
#WhenWomenLead image Play Icon
This Kolkata fish seller has been giving free education to poor children for the last 40 years! image Play Icon
Witness one such zero-waste wedding with @earthsitters. #zerowaste #sustainableweddings image Play Icon
#Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament. image Play Icon
Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup || The Queen of POP #Shorts #Music image Play Icon
Read more on:
X
X
 
Current Story

From AIR 236 to AIR 1: UPSC 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava’s Journey is a Lesson in Perseverance