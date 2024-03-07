Heading to Havelock? This Self-Sustainable Nature Stay Opens to a Postcard-Worthy Andaman Beach

Awed by the beauty of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Samit Sawhny started Barefoot Havelock -- a one-of-its-kind eco-resort that grew its own rainforest and practices water self-sustainability.

Nestled like a verdant jewel in the deep blue sea of the Bay of Bengal, Havelock Island emerges as a canvas painted with nature’s most vibrant hues. Picture this — cerulean water kissing the sand so powdery that the sun makes it appear golden.

In Havelock, Andaman, nature reveals itself in all its glory and is certain to leave you breathless, as it did for Samit Sawhny (52) when he first set foot on the island’s coast. “In 2001, I took a few years’s break from work to travel the world. When I reached Havelock, it took my breath away, and I never wanted to leave again,” he tells The Better India.

Roaming the shores of the island, he realised his desire to contribute to its allure. The result? ‘Barefoot at Havelock.’ True to its name, the resort offers a chance for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty.

From eco-friendly cottages nestled amidst lush tropical foliage to luxurious beachfront villas boasting panoramic views of the azure sea, the resort caters to a variety of tastes and preferences.

The tipping point

Recalling his life before he founded Barefoot, Samit reflects on his initial career aspirations. “I wanted to pursue a path in finance and meticulously selected prestigious colleges to lead me there.”

Originally from Chennai, he relocated to London upon completing his graduation and commenced employment at a renowned firm. “After five years of working, I realised that corporate finance didn’t resonate with me. It lacked the sense of fulfilment I sought. Despite the arduous journey to secure such a position — navigating academic challenges, seeking out the right institutions, and cultivating the necessary connections, the work became somewhat mundane. While the field suits many, I yearned for something more tangible,” he reflects.

Samit then decided to return to India. “Upon my return, I found myself at a crossroads with no clear direction. It felt like starting anew. I opted to take some time off and embark on a journey,” he shares.

During his seven-month expedition, he serendipitously found himself in Havelock, captivated by its breathtaking beauty. “What struck me was the sheer lack of tourism in this stunning locale. It felt like a hidden paradise, secluded from the rest of the world. Recognising its potential, especially for nature lovers seeking a tranquil escape, I was inspired to start an eco-friendly venture on the island, without disturbing its natural beauty,” he says.

The property blends into nature

While the island’s isolation from the rest of the world was its appeal, Sumit realised this USP also came with its own set of problems.

“The major issue that I could see was that since I was the first one to start something like this on the island, there was very little connectivity. There were no regular ferries, and the available ones were painfully slow,” he explains.

The infrastructure of the place was very poor, and before Samit could begin work on his resort, he had to address the challenge of making it accessible to the world. “But there was an important lesson learned from this experience. Havelock was Havelock for this reason — fewer crowds and more nature. The place is not like the Maldives or any other tourist destination. People come here for a truly natural experience,” he emphasises.

Samit concluded that opening a resort even deeper into the island would not be wise due to the connectivity issue. Therefore, he decided to build the property alongside the beach.

“When you come to the island, what you’ll notice is that it’s a combination of thick woods and beaches. So I decided to create a resort that blends into the natural surroundings and does not disturb the wildlife,” he adds.

Samit Sawhny, Founder of Barefoot at Havelock.

Samit got a plot of land beside the beach and decided to build a forest around it. “The lands on the island were only allocated to people who cultivated bananas, rice, and coconut, or to parks, sanctuaries, and reserves,” he says.

So Samit started a banana plantation and built his resort in a way that merges with the nature in it. “The resort is not a standalone in essence. We wanted to bring the island on the map, which is why I started a travel company to help plan itineraries around the island. I also started Barefoot Scuba which is a scuba diving centre,” he explains.

Sustainable, nature-friendly, and a hidden gem

Constantly listed among the top eco-friendly resorts in the country, Samit says he incorporated a lot of sustainable elements during the construction. “There are a few things that we did, for instance, we used natural materials like mud, wood, and thatch in the construction of the building. All our rooms and common areas are made in a way that they look like a part of nature,” he says.

“We also have natural pathways with no concrete on them,” he says adding that the resort uses very low lighting as they have four different varieties of owls that stay on the property. “The moment you turn bright lights on, they fly away. We don’t want to disturb the birds, so we give flashlights to the guests and ask them to use the light only when needed.”

The resort also has a waste management system in place. “Kitchen wastewater flows through grease traps, and sewage is directed into septic tanks before being taken through our sewage treatment plant. Wastewater flows into soak pits,” he shares.

“A natural purification process then takes over, ensuring the groundwater is not polluted and the water table is undisturbed. We also do not take a drop of water from the Government pipeline. We harvest rainwater and the location we selected has a natural spring,” he informs.

All the cottages and common areas at the resort are made using natural materials such as wood and thatch.

Additionally, the resort has in-house Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants that supply water for drinking and kitchen use. “We urge guests to refill their bottles with this water and avoid buying single-use plastic bottled water. The reject from the RO plant is used in the garden and has been tested to be fit for this purpose,” he informs.

The resort has a host of activities that their guests can enjoy — including tree walks, bird trails, Kalapathar beach trek, Elephant beach trek, scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, and standup paddling.

As for the number of guests, the resort, the dive centre, and the travel company have collectively hosted over two to three lakh people since it opened its doors, says Samit. “We welcome about 10,000 tourists a year.”

Ajay who visited the property in 2024 calls it “a hidden slice of heaven”. He says, “From the moment you arrive, the Barefoot crew greets you with the warmest of welcomes. They’re all about fostering a sense of kinship, and let me assure you, they succeed admirably.”

“The rooms are a fusion of luxury with a hint of Robinson Crusoe charm. However, what truly distinguishes Barefoot is its commitment to eco-friendliness. They prioritise sustainability without compromising on the finer things. From harnessing solar power to implementing waste reduction measures, it’s as if they’re exchanging high-fives with Mother Nature while you indulge in your cocktail.”

As for the future, Samit is planning to expand the resort. “We are in the process of getting clearances of land from the authorities. So expanding the place without disturbing the nature around it is what’s on my plate next!” he says.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat; All Photos Credit: Samit Sawhny)