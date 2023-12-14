Placeholder canvas
 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

5 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose

IAS Officer’s Brilliant Urban Innovations Bring Global Recognition to Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad

IAS Officer’s Brilliant Urban Innovations Bring Global Recognition to Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad

IAS officer Shekhar Singh's initiatives helped Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad become the only Indian city to be in the world's top 15 cities shortlisted for the Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation.

In a notable distinction, Pimpri Chinchwad received the Medal of Honour of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation.

This city in Maharashtra is the only Indian city shortlisted for the award. It emerged amongst the top 15 out of 193 cities spanning 54 countries across the world due to its urban initiatives.

Similar stories

Similar Story

7 Amazing Innovations By Farmers Transforming Indian Agriculture
7 Amazing Innovations By Farmers Transforming Indian Agriculture

These visionary farmers are transforming Indian agriculture with their groundbreaking innovations — from Ganapathi Bhat’s ‘tree scooter’ for areca palm harvesting to Haresh Thacker’s ‘dragon fruit farming’ in Kutch’s arid landscape.

Read more >

“The city’s ground-breaking initiative under the Navi Disha programme, where women-led groups manage community toilets, was pivotal in securing this accolade,” the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration said on X (formerly Twitter).

This award shows how the PCMC, led by IAS officer Shekhar Singh, worked hard for sustainable urban development. They’ve used innovative and sustainable methods to enhance urban life.

The corporation’s dust suppression vehicles use recycled sewage water for cleaner roads and better air.

Residents can monitor their waste from pickup to disposal via the ‘Smart Sarthi’ app. 

Additionally, the PCMC turns waste into energy at the Moshi Waste-to-Energy plant, generating around 12 MW of electricity. Efforts also include promoting rainwater harvesting and providing subsidies to convert autos to electric vehicles.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More


Similar stories

Similar Story

'I Want to Make Surgeries Cheaper': Doctor Returned From The US To Build Made-In-India Robot
'I Want to Make Surgeries Cheaper': Doctor Returned From The US To Build Made-In-India Robot

After seeing a patient struggle to afford surgery in India, Dr Sudhir Srivastava decided to pause his practice. He invested his savings to develop a made-in-India surgical robot SSI Mantra, which has made surgeries cheaper in India.

Read more >

We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.

Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.

Contribute ₹501 Contribute ₹1001
Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon
 
latest stories icon
Get inspired! Click here to read about the amazing people making a positive impact today!
Read more on:
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement