IAS Officer’s Brilliant Urban Innovations Bring Global Recognition to Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad

IAS officer Shekhar Singh's initiatives helped Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad become the only Indian city to be in the world's top 15 cities shortlisted for the Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation.
In a notable distinction, Pimpri Chinchwad received the Medal of Honour of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation.
This city in Maharashtra is the only Indian city shortlisted for the award. It emerged amongst the top 15 out of 193 cities spanning 54 countries across the world due to its urban initiatives.
“The city’s ground-breaking initiative under the Navi Disha programme, where women-led groups manage community toilets, was pivotal in securing this accolade,” the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration said on X (formerly Twitter).
This award shows how the PCMC, led by IAS officer Shekhar Singh, worked hard for sustainable urban development. They’ve used innovative and sustainable methods to enhance urban life.
The corporation’s dust suppression vehicles use recycled sewage water for cleaner roads and better air.
Residents can monitor their waste from pickup to disposal via the ‘Smart Sarthi’ app.
Additionally, the PCMC turns waste into energy at the Moshi Waste-to-Energy plant, generating around 12 MW of electricity. Efforts also include promoting rainwater harvesting and providing subsidies to convert autos to electric vehicles.
(Edited by Pranita Bhat)
