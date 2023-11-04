This Rajput Prince Built One of India’s Best Planned Cities 300 Years Ago

Did you know Jaipur was India's first planned city in 1727, as per UNESCO? The brain behind it was the Rajput 'astronomer prince', Sawai Jai Singh II.
Until the early 1700s, Amber served as the capital city of the Kachwaha Rajput kings. However, due to droughts and famines, it became unsustainable as the capital. So King Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II began searching for other potential cities to become the capital of the Rajput kingdom.
Not just an ordinary King, Jai Singh was also a mathematician, architect, and astronomer. He wanted to choose a place that was strategically important to safeguard his kingdom.
Similar Story
Made Of Shipping Containers, Our Home Harvests the Sun, the Rain & Kitchen Waste
Located in Hyderabad, father-son duo M V Ramachandradu and Bharani have built a solar-powered sustainable home out of shipping containers.Read more >
He chose Jaipur, the pink city, which was an unconventional choice at the time as it is set on a plain terrain and surrounded by mountains. But the characteristics of the city matched the King’s vision. He recruited architect Vidyadhar Bhattacharya from Bengal who worked as the King’s chief auditor to help him design the blueprint.
Hence Jaipur, established in 1727, became India’s first planned city.
“The most outstanding feature of Jaipur remains its town plan that is said to be arrived at after a thorough analysis of several town plans sourced by Sawai Jai Singh himself from across the globe. [He] wrote personal letters to personal bankers and merchants, inviting them to settle in his new city, inducing them with tax concessions and gifts of land on which to build elegant courtyard houses, called havelis, for the accommodation of their families,” according to UNESCO.
Every tiny detail in the city was planned — from the orientation of gates to the manuscript scrawled above each shop.
Watch what went into the making of this city, almost three centuries ago:
Edited by Pranita Bhat
Similar Story
Fire & Disaster Resistant, This Sustainable Home in Kerala Can be Packed & Relocated!
Made for Dr Jayakumar and his family as a weekend getaway home, this unique house in Kozhikode is made using an ecofriendly technology called LGSF.Read more >
We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.
Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.