Railway Announces Jobs for Sports Persons; Open for Class 12 Pass Students & Graduates

The Southern Railways has invited applications from interested candidates for various sports quota posts for the year 2022-23. There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Things to know:
- Only sports persons from India are eligible to apply.
- There are a total of 21 vacancies — five posts in Level 4/5 of VII CPC Pay Matrix and 16 posts in Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix across various sports including basketball, cricket, volleyball, hockey, and swimming.
- For Level 4/5 — two posts for men and one post for women in basketball, one post for women in cricket, and one post for women in volleyball.
- For Level 2/3 — basketball, cricket and volleyball have two posts each for men and women, hockey has three posts for men, and swimming has one post for men.
- The minimum educational qualification required for recruitment is intermediate for a post in Level 2/3 and graduation for a post in Level 4/5.
- The initial pay is between Rs 19,900 and Rs 29,200 per month.
- The recruitment will be based on the candidate’s performance in the trial and evaluation of their sports and educational achievements.
- The age limit is 18 to 25 years as on 1 January 2023. The sports persons should have been born between 2 January 1998 and 1 January 2005.
- The application fee is Rs 500 for all candidates and Rs 250 for women, ex-servicemen, persons with disabilities, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, minority communities, or economically backward classes.
- No post is exclusively reserved for OBC, SC, and ST.
- Sports persons recruited against sports quota shall execute a service bond for a period of five years.
How to apply:
- The application form is available here.
- Upload necessary details and documents such as a self-attested copy of the mark sheet, essential sports achievements, photo, and signature.
- Applications will be received online only.
Important dates:
- The opening date for online application is 3 December 2022 at 9 am.
- The last date for submitting the online application is 2 January 2023 at 11.59 pm.
- The closing date and timing for residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu Kashmir, Lahaul, Spiti districts, Pangi sub-division of Champa district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep Islands, and candidates residing abroad is 17 January 2023 at 11.59 pm.
In case of queries, write to rrcchennaimas@gmail.com.
Edited by Pranita Bhat.
