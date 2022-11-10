SAIL Announces 245 Engineering Vacancies for GATE Candidates; Salary of Rs 50000/Month

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) invites new applications for 245 engineering vacancies for management trainees. Eligible candidates can apply online through sailcareers.com. These vacancies are spread across India.

The recruitment drive, starting from 3 November and ending on 23 November 2022, will fill upto 245 posts in the organisation.

Things to know:

The 245 vacancies include — 65 in mechanical engineering, 52 in metallurgical engineering, 59 in electrical engineering, 13 in instrumentation engineering, 26 in mining engineering, 14 in chemical engineering, and 16 in civil engineering.

Trainees will be offered a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month. After the completion of a year, they will be designated Assistant Manager and receive emolument in a pay range of Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000.

Candidates must have a degree in engineering, with a minimum of 65 per cent marks in any of the seven engineering disciplines of mechanical, metallurgy, electrical, chemical, civil instrumentation and mining.

The application fees is Rs 700 for General, OBC, and EWs categories; Rs 200 for SC, ST, PWD, ESM and Departmental candidates

Payment of the application fee can be made through net banking, debit or credit cards.

The upper limit for applying is 28 years as of 23 November 2022.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 examination scores in the relevant papers, and will be initiated to the career webpage of SAIL for group discussions and interviews.

If two candidates score the same cutoff in the final merit list, candidates with higher written test scores will be awarded the final offer.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL — sailcareer.com.

Commencement of online registration is 3 November 2022.

The last date for submission of application is 23 November 2022.

Additional information is available on the website, or in the official notification.

