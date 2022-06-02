Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Watch: Brothers Launch Innovative Brand that Recycles 10 Lakh Bottles to Make Footwear

Watch: Brothers Launch Innovative Brand that Recycles 10 Lakh Bottles to Make Footwear

Neeman’s, founded by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, claims to be India’s first sustainable footwear brand that recycles millions of PET bottles, rubber and tyres.

Shoes, a mandatory item in our wardrobe, are made of several toxic chemicals and require at least 9000 litres of water to produce. Realising these grave statistics, Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh from Telangana decided to build a brand that sells shoes made from recycled materials only.

Within three years, the brand has recycled more than 10 lakh plastic bottles and tyres. Additionally, bamboo insoles, merino wool, cotton, castor bean oil and recycled natural rubber are also used to make the other parts of the shoe.

The shoes come in a wide range of sizes, designs and colours. The price range of these breathable shoes starts from Rs 3000.

“Using a completely natural resource and the finest design, we’re committed to making sure you never have to wear a heavy, uncomfortable, ugly pair of shoes ever again,” says their website.

Watch to know more about this sustainable brand:

 

Sources:

“Industrial Water Usage – What Does It Take to Make These Items” published by The 71 Percent.

