Mayur and his wife Pranali Kamdar of Ahmedabad are carrying on his late mother Manjulaben's dream of feeding people through Manjuba ki Rasoi food truck.

Mother’s Legacy of Feeding People Lives on in Free Food Truck that Serves 300 Daily

Manjulaben was someone who always wished to feed the hungry. She made sure that no one who stayed in her neighbourhood was starving.

After she passed away in Ahmedabad, her son Mayur and his wife Pranali Kamdar followed in her footsteps. During the pandemic, they cooked food for hundreds of children in the slums, twice a day.

But as soon as the lockdown was enforced, the service was temporarily stopped. However, the couple did not give up.

A year later, they relaunched the service in the form of a food truck — Manjuba ki Rasoi. Today, the truck serves homemade food to more than 300 people. They have set up a mini kitchen inside the truck that cooks delicious meals for the poor.

Watch Manjulaben’s kind legacy live on even today:

