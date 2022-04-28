Watch: Delhi Man Turns Waste Plastic Bottles Into Low-Cost Public Urinals

People urinating in public places has become a common sight in India. To address this issue, Ashwani Aggarwal from Delhi has come up with a workable and affordable solution.

In 2014, he launched his startup BasicShit. What began as a college project is now an impressive and sustainable solution to a public health hazard, which uses plastic waste to make urinals, spitting bowls, toilets and so on.

The brand also constructs public urinals named PeePee. To make one PeePee toilet, nearly 9,000 plastic bottles are recycled.

Unlike traditional ones, BasicShit urinals have special cartridges that treat urine before it reaches the sewage system, thereby reducing the stench.

Watch how Ashwani is killing two birds with one stone here: