Adventure|Children
Nature and adventure camps for kids

8 Nature & Adventure Summer Camps To Unlock Your Child’s Creativity & Potential

Looking for the perfect summer camp for your child this vacation? Here are 8 fun and educational camps that will renew your kid’s sense of adventure, and help them connect better with the environment.

As vacations across schools begin, parents are constantly on the lookout for ways to engage their children. Unlike in the last two years, there has been a relaxation in pandemic-induced restrictions, and children are more excited than ever to spend time away from home and in summer camps.

So if you want your children to engage in adventure and nature, spend time outdoors, make new friends, and learn more about themselves as well as their surroundings, here are a few camps you can consider:

1. RiSa Astronomy, Bengaluru

RiSa Astronomy, based out of Bengaluru, offers fun and informative astronomy camps for adults and children alike. Their camps have top-of-the-line facilities, qualified staff, and plenty of opportunity to gaze at the night sky while living in tents.
Run by self-taught astronomer Ashish Kumar, RiSa Astronomy mostly conducts their camps at Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, which is about 70 kms from Bengaluru. Participants learn the basics of astronomy, and watch celestial bodies and the sun through telescopes.

Both adults and children can enrol for their overnight camp, but minors are strictly to be accompanied by an adult, preferably a parent/parents.

Astronomy camps by RiSa Astronomy
Astronomy camps by RiSa Astronomy

Age group: Any
Register here.

2. Pugmarks, Mumbai/Pune

Pugmarks was founded by three passionate conservationists in Pune around two decades ago, with an aim to sensitise young minds to the joy of the outdoors and nature conservation, while enhancing personal development. Every year, they conduct a variety of camps inside and outside Maharashtra, especially for children and young adults.

They offer different types of camps like adventure camping, wildlife camping, lake view camping, and so on.

Pugmarks
Camping by Pugmarks

Age group: 4 and above
Register here.

3. Mysuru Zoo Wildlife Camp

The wildlife summer camp, organised by the Mysuru Zoo every year, offers a unique and informative experience for children interested in understanding the animal world. The camp is open to age groups of 12 to 18 years for a period of 10 days during the month of April and May.

During the camp, the children are exposed to basics of wildlife conservation, captive wild animal management, animal behavioural studies, wildlife crimes and laws, health care management in captive animals, and wildlife protection and its importance. The camp also includes field practicals like zoo patrol, interaction with animal keepers, visit to Karanji Lake Nature Park and Regional Museum of Natural History. The participants will receive a certificate after the successful completion of the camp.

Mysuru zoo wildlife camp
Wildlife camp at Mysuru Zoo (Source: Mysuru Zoo)

Age group: 14 to 18 years
Contact for details: 821 252 0302

4. Camps by Inme and Youreka, Multiple places

Inme-Youreka, one of India’s oldest and largest outdoor adventure-based organisations, offers a wide range of camping options. Their adventurous camps are open for children between the ages of 9 to 17, and are set up in different parts of the country like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and so on. The camps are divided into different levels: explore programmes (9-12 years), discover programmes (10-17 years), and challenge programmes (13-17 years).
In their camps, children get to experience a variety of adventures and challenges, including rock climbing, mountain climbing, backpacking, river rafting, mountain biking and more.

Inme and Youreka
Adventure camp by Inme-Youreka (Source: Inme.in)

Age group: 9 to 17
Register here.

5. Foliage Outdoors, Multiple places

This organisation working in the field of ecotourism is known for providing wildlife, adventure and trekking trips for all age groups. They also offer a long list of camps designed for children in different categories that cater to the ages between 8 and 18. There are wildlife camps for children of 10-16 years, adventure camps for 12-18 years, and kids’ camps for 8-12 years.
Children could engage in activities like rock climbing, rappelling, cave exploration, trekking, kayaking, scavenger hunt, and more.

Foliage
Adventure camp by Foliage

Age group: 8 to 18
Register here.

6. The Outback Experience, Bengaluru

The Outback farm and homestay, situated on the fringes of the Bannerghatta National Park, is a perfect getaway for families to experience wildlife tracking, angling and wildlife photography. They set up camps and workshops for children as well as for adults offering exciting learning opportunities for budding photography or nature enthusiasts.

Award-winning photographer and co-founder of the farm Philip Ross leads the photography camp. Children get to experience the best that nature and wildlife in Bannerghatta has to offer.

The Outback Experience
Photography camp by The Outback Experience (Source: Philip Ross)

Age group: 5 and above
Register here.

7. Outlife camps, Multiple places

Outlife provides outdoor, adventure, and experiential education summer camps for children from 8 years onwards to young adults aged uptil 17 years. Their programmes are designed to introduce the youth to experiential learning, leading to meaningful experiences, self-discovery, and character development.

The educational camping trips include a variety of outdoor activities such as easy trekking, kayaking, rock climbing, cycling, wildlife safaris, outdoor skills, nature education and community service. They have multiple camp locations situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.

Outlife camps
Adventure and outdoor summer camps by Outlife (Source: Outlife.in)

Age group: 8 to 17
Register here.

8. Nature Camps by Jai Sharma, Karnataka

Mr Jai Sharma, a noted wildlife photographer and a National Geographic certified educator, storyteller and passionate wildlife enthusiast, has been organising workshops, seminars and lectures on environment education for the past several years. He also conducts nature study camps and field trips for different age groups.

Besides activities like safari, bird and butterfly trail, farm visits, trekking, and more are also offered by him.

Jai Sharma
Nature camps by Jai Sharma (Source: Jainaturalist.com)

Age group: Age no bar.
Register here.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

 

