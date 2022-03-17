Why India’s Unsung Summer Fruit ‘Bel’ is a Nutritional Powerhouse

Which do you think is the king of summer fruits? Watermelons, mangoes and oranges definitely come to mind but the Bel fruit, also known as wood apple or golden apple, is a close competitor.

Indigenous to the foothills of Himalayas, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other Northern states, Bel is a fruit with many qualities. Widely seen during summers, the fruit works well for digestion. Its refreshing texture as well as sweet and tangy taste makes it a favourite of many. The fruit is a storehouse of proteins, vitamin C, beta carotene, vitamin B-complex, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and iron.

Bel Sharbat is a go-to drink during scorching heat and it usually costs the same or even less than any other fresh fruit juice. In addition to turning into a detox drink that protects us from sunstrokes, it can also be turned into pickles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So next time you feel exhausted in this heat, look out for this fresh fruit for sale on street vendors’ carts.

Watch to know more benefits of this incredible fruit: