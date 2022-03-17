Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Food|Videos
Why India’s Unsung Summer Fruit ‘Bel’ is a Nutritional Powerhouse

Why India’s Unsung Summer Fruit ‘Bel’ is a Nutritional Powerhouse

From an energising cool drink to a spicy pickle, Bel fruit can be turned into many delicacies. Watch this video to know its countless benefits.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Which do you think is the king of summer fruits? Watermelons, mangoes and oranges definitely come to mind but the Bel fruit, also known as wood apple or golden apple, is a close competitor.

Indigenous to the foothills of Himalayas, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other Northern states, Bel is a fruit with many qualities. Widely seen during summers, the fruit works well for digestion. Its refreshing texture as well as sweet and tangy taste makes it a favourite of many. The fruit is a storehouse of proteins, vitamin C, beta carotene, vitamin B-complex, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and iron.

Bel Sharbat is a go-to drink during scorching heat and it usually costs the same or even less than any other fresh fruit juice. In addition to turning into a detox drink that protects us from sunstrokes, it can also be turned into pickles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

So next time you feel exhausted in this heat, look out for this fresh fruit for sale on street vendors’ carts.

 
Watch: How To Make Organic Colours At Home In 5 Easy Steps
15 Traditional Food Secrets You Need For A Summer-Ready Kitchen

Watch to know more benefits of this incredible fruit:

Advertisement

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement