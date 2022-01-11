Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
COVID-19 Fact Check|Information

Booster Shot: Everything on How & When to Take Your 3rd Vaccine Dose

Click here to see if you can get the COVID booster shot, which has been approved for certain groups across India. Check your eligibility and things to know here.

As on 10 January 2022, India started administering COVID-19 vaccine booster for healthcare workers and those aged above 60 with comorbidities.

Here’s all the things you should know about it:

A lady getting her booster shot.
If eligible for the booster shot, get vaccinated.

· Those who received two doses of Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, will receive the same vaccine as the third dose.
· This is also applicable to those who got the Covaxin vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Sputnik.
· There will be no mix and match of vaccines that will be allowed.
· To be able to get the booster shot, one needs to access their credentials under their existing profile on the Co-WIN application.
· Another eligibility criteria to get the booster shot is to have a gap of nine months or 39 weeks between the second vaccine shot and the booster shot.
· If eligible, the CO-WIN system itself will send out a reminder message to get the booster shot administered.
· One can either book an appointment for the booster shot via the app or walk in to any hospital or centre where the booster shot is being administered.
· Once the booster shot is administered, the same will reflect on the app and the vaccination certificate.
· Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should wait for at least three months before getting the booster shot.
· Those above 60 with co-morbidities will not be required to submit a certificate or letter from their medical practitioner.
· Those who are on poll-duty in election bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have also been designated as frontline workers and will be eligible to get the booster shot.
· States like Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu are considering a door-to-door booster shot campaign to ensure maximum people benefit.
· In government hospitals and facilities, the booster shot is being administered free of cost.

· As per a report in NDTV, a study from the UK has found that a third dose of vaccine can provide up to 88 per cent protection against hospitalisation from infection by the Omicron variant.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

