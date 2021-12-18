ISRO Offers Free 15-Week Online Course on GIS, Certificate Upon Completion

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for students, professionals and researchers.
Things to know:
- The free online course is called Basics of Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System (GIS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
- This can be completed in 15 weeks, and is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO.
- The course consists of 75 hours of learning spread across four modules.
- Basics of remote sensing, global navigation satellite system, geographic information system and applications of geospatial technology are the four modules.
The course is being conducted by Dr Poonam S Tiwari who is a scientist and teaching faculty at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, ISRO, Dehradun.
Dr Poonam has a Masters in Technology in Remote Sensing and GIS and has obtained her PhD from IIT, Roorkee.
To access the official brochure, click here.
Important dates:
- Course duration – 15 weeks
- Start date – 24 January 2022
- End date – 9 May 2022
Course layout:
1. Remote Sensing and Digital Image Analysis: Basic Principles of Remote Sensing, Earth Observation Sensors and Platforms, Spectral Signature of different land cover features, image interpretation, Thermal & Microwave Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing: Basic Concepts of Rectification and Registration, Enhancement, Classification and accuracy assessment techniques.
2. Global Navigation Satellite System: Introduction to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), receivers, processing methods, errors and accuracy.
3. Geographical Information System (GIS): GIS, databases, topology, spatial analysis and open source software.
4. RS and GIS Applications: Agriculture and Soil, Forestry and Ecology, Geoscience and Geo-hazards, Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Urban and Regional Studies and Water Resources.
Course certificate:
· The course includes four modules.
· At the end of each module you will have to appear for an assignment/quiz.
· The final examination will be conducted at the end of the course.
· The certificate will be issued based on internal and final marks obtained.
To apply for the course, click here.