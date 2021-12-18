ISRO Offers Free 15-Week Online Course on GIS, Certificate Upon Completion

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for students, professionals and researchers.

Things to know:

The free online course is called Basics of Remote Sensing, Geographical Information System (GIS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

This can be completed in 15 weeks, and is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO.

The course consists of 75 hours of learning spread across four modules.

Basics of remote sensing, global navigation satellite system, geographic information system and applications of geospatial technology are the four modules.

The course is being conducted by Dr Poonam S Tiwari who is a scientist and teaching faculty at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, ISRO, Dehradun.

Dr Poonam has a Masters in Technology in Remote Sensing and GIS and has obtained her PhD from IIT, Roorkee.

To access the official brochure, click here.

Important dates:

Course duration – 15 weeks

Start date – 24 January 2022

End date – 9 May 2022

Course layout:

1. Remote Sensing and Digital Image Analysis: Basic Principles of Remote Sensing, Earth Observation Sensors and Platforms, Spectral Signature of different land cover features, image interpretation, Thermal & Microwave Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing: Basic Concepts of Rectification and Registration, Enhancement, Classification and accuracy assessment techniques.

2. Global Navigation Satellite System: Introduction to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), receivers, processing methods, errors and accuracy.

3. Geographical Information System (GIS): GIS, databases, topology, spatial analysis and open source software.

4. RS and GIS Applications: Agriculture and Soil, Forestry and Ecology, Geoscience and Geo-hazards, Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Urban and Regional Studies and Water Resources.

Course certificate:

· The course includes four modules.

· At the end of each module you will have to appear for an assignment/quiz.

· The final examination will be conducted at the end of the course.

· The certificate will be issued based on internal and final marks obtained.

To apply for the course, click here.