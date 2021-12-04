AICTE Announces Free Online Engineering Fellowship For 40 Students; Details Here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on November 29, announced the GDC Software Engineering fellowship, offering an industry-led training cum internship programme to 40 Indian students.

Launched in collaboration with Pupilfirst.org, the programme will enable students who complete training to contribute open-source software for CoronaSafe Network/ eGov Foundation and the development of other digital public goods, via a semester-long remote internship.

Things to know:

Funded by Schmidt Futures and Facebook India, this is a free online course where students will be expected to collaborate for some of their programming projects.

The course covers the basics of web development, deployment and scaling web applications.

In addition to learning basic industry standard practices for programming and product development, the course will also help students strengthen their Python skills and develop basic knowledge of databases and how to operate them.

This course is designed to be hands-on with milestone targets set at each level, enabling students to learn the fundamentals of React, Typescript, and the Django Framework, and eventually build modern applications.

Code submissions during the 13-week training programme will be reviewed by a coach, feedback for which will entail insights about abstraction boundaries, data modelling, layering, and programme design. Selected students will be required to dedicate 12 hours a week during the training period.

The course will include interactions and Q&A sessions with developers, designers, founders and other veterans in the industry.

The AICTE issues a National Fellowship Certificate to students who complete the six-month remote internships.

Of the 40 scholarships, 10 have been reserved for women applicants.

Admissions might be closed earlier if the seats for this batch are filled, so applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

Eligibility:

The fellowship is meant for current undergraduate or postgraduate students, within the age group 18-25 years, enrolled in any course at a higher education institution in India.

Applicants must have a basic knowledge of any programming language, preferably Python. Prior experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript is also preferred, but isn’t mandatory.

They are required to have independently written at least some amount of code before, either on personal or college projects.

Applicants must have a strong will to learn new programming skills and a stable internet connection.

Linux/MacOS/Windows on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is preferred.

Important dates:

Last date for registration — December 26, 2021

Announcement of selected students — January 6, 2022

Duration of training programme — January 7 to April 8, 2022

Duration of remote internship — April 11 to October 11, 2022

Issuance of completion certificate — October 25, 2022

You can apply for the GDC Software Engineering Fellowship here.