Who Is Anant Yardi, Who Just Gave Rs 75 Cr To His Alma Mater IIT Delhi?

Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi Systems, which specialises in software for real estate, will provide $10 million (Rs 75 crore) to the School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

The grant offered aims to help the institute with their research in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data sciences. It will enable the newly-established ScAI to set up “state-of-the-art laboratories” and attract students as well as researchers to the field.

Elaborating on his reasons behind making the gift, Yardi said, “Artificial Intelligence technologies are driving global transformations, and playing a pivotal role in industrial, social and environmental change. We look forward to the ScAl strengthening education and research in Al, Machine Learning and Data Science, to enable commercial and societal applications. I am pleased to contribute to the School of Artificial Intelligence and help IIT Delhi continue its outstanding work in the field of academics and engineering.”

Meanwhile, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-D, stated, “We are proud of our successful alumni who have received national and international recognition and are grateful for this contribution considered by Mr. Anant Yardi. The future progress of a nation will depend on its Al capability. This generous gift will catalyse cutting edge research in Al and related areas and propel ScAI and IIT Delhi in their quest for building better solutions for the benefit of our Society, Environment, Industry and Nation.”

Alumnus Mr. Anant Yardi contributes USD 10 Million to IIT Delhi. Contribution to enable IITD create state-of-the art laboratories and attract talented researchers to its newly established School of AI.

Yardi is an alumnus of the institute and a gold medallist in mechanical engineering, graduate of the 1968 batch. He has been an active face in the commercial real estate automation industry for over 40 years. He was the mastermind behind the development of effective and innovative software solutions for global real estate portfolio management. Before setting up his own company, he worked at Burroughs Corporation as a software development manager.

Yardi Systems was founded in 1982 and now serves around 80 countries all over the world with 7,700 employees. It is the largest real estate software provider in North America and a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions. The company usually provides such grants to universities and funds over 200 non-profit organisations.