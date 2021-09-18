NIOS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 115 Vacancies With Salaries up to Rs 2 Lakh

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organisation. NIOS has announced a recruitment drive to fill 115 vacancies.

Things to know:

Eligible and interested candidates may submit their application on the official website, here.

The positions available are as follows: director, joint director, deputy director, assistant director, deputy director, assistant director, accounts officer, academic officer, junior engineer, junior assistant and more.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,15,900.

Candidates keen on applying for these vacancies must submit their application online by or before 10 October 2021.

Candidates must submit only one application for one position.

In case of multiple applications, the last application received will be considered.

How to apply:

The candidates must apply online only through the NIOS website, and a hard copy of the application form need not be submitted.

Candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number through which they will get registered with the online application portal and all further intimation regarding the posts will be done through the registered mobile number or email ID.

There is an online application fee ranging from Rs 150 to 750 that needs to be paid depending on the post.

Those who wish to apply are advised to go through the official notification in detail before submitting the application.

Vacancies available:

There are a total of 115 vacancies that need to be filled. Some of them include the following:

Academic officer – 17

Electronic Data Processing (EDP) Supervisor – 37

Junior Assistant – 36

Stenographer – 3

Assistant – 4

Section Officer – 7

Click here to access the official notification.