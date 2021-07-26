1110 Vacancies For Engineers & MBA Grads at PGCIL: Find Out Stipend & More

The Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has announced 1,110 vacancies across various regions in India, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among others. Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentice engineers or apprentice human resources executives.

Things to know:

Recruitment is underway to fill positions across 12 cities. Detailed information about the number of vacancies available in each city, as well as the eligibility criteria for all, can be found here. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000, depending on the position. Candidates must have completed four years of engineering, three years of full-time diploma in engineering, or full-time ITI in specific trades. Candidates must be above 18 years of age to apply. Candidates who have undergone apprentice training in another firm will not be eligible to apply. Candidates who have work experience of more than one year are also not eligible to apply. Candidates awaiting their final examination results are not eligible to apply. Selected candidates will be engaged for a limited period, which shall be announced later. The selection procedure includes shortlisting candidates based on their percentage of marks and document verification. Candidates must submit their applications before 20 August 2021.

Before applying, read through the official advertisement.

How to apply

Step 1: For the ITI (electrical) and HR executive positions, candidates must register on the apprentice India portal to receive their NATS or NAPS number.

Step 2: Graduate and diploma engineers must register here.

Step 3: Using the enrolment number, apply on the official PGCIL website for the desired position.

Step 4: Fill the application form by providing necessary information and uploading required documents such as mark sheets.

Note: Candidates must upload a scanned passport size photograph and signature in jpeg format.

Refer to the official advertisement for more details about the application process.