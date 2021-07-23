Did you know that spring onions are just young onions that have not had a chance to grow out yet? Also known as scallions, spring onions can be consumed for both its leaves and premature bulbs.

This green vegetable is a powerhouse of Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin B6.

Spring onions are loved in a diverse variety of main dishes like Vegetable Manchurian, Vengaya Thal, and Vegetable Stir Fry, along with soups, salads and starters as a garnish. They have a mild flavour which can enhance the experience of almost any dish they’re added to.

Advertisement

If you can’t have enough of this amazing veggie either, we suggest you grow it in the comfort of your home with this easy method.

Advertisement

Urban gardener Nita Singh shares an organic way to grow spring onions without the use of soil, fertilisers or any fancy gardening equipment. All you need is a bottle full of water and an onion.

Watch this video to learn how to grow your spring onions organically: